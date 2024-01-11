See No Evil on ID: Who was Kelvin Taylor and what happened to him?

Kelvin Taylor, the 18-year-old West Virginia high school athlete, was shot to death on April 7, 2021. The shooting took place around 8:15 pm on the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue.

Eventually, the perpetrator was identified to be 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas, who was a resident of South Charleston and had been identified using surveillance footage from the area.

The See No Evil episode, titled Fallen Star, shall chronicle the shooting death of the young school sports star in Charleston. The episode airs on January 10, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads:

"In 2021, talented high school football star KJ Taylor is killed during a drive-by shooting outside a West Virginia convenience store; CCTV helps detectives follow the trail of the truck spotted stalking KJ's friends leading up to the shooting."

Who was Kelvin Taylor? Details explored

Kelvin Taylor, better known as KJ Taylor, was shot outside a West Virginia convenience store situated in Charleston’s West Side during a drive-by shooting on April 7, 2021. Taylor was born on September 19, 2002, to Kelvin Taylor Sr. and Tara Taylor and grew up on the West Side of Charleston.

Kelvin "KJ" Taylor was about to graduate from Capital High School in May 2021. He was on track to study sports medicine in college. He was a popular 18-year-old at school, known for his exceptional skills in football and basketball. Taylor was known to be a hardworking student who was also described as "funny and unique" by the pastor of Grace Bible Church, Rev. Matthew J. Watts, at his memorial.

Watts added:

“I remember telling him after watching him play basketball and football, he’s one of the fastest things I ever saw on two feet, and I said, ‘KJ, I wanna know this: Can you take a hit?’ To which [KJ] responded, ‘Not if I can help it.’ So, he had style, he had class, and he had originality.”

KJ Taylor was also loved in the community as he gave back to society with his contributions to the New Life Fellowship Church. The pastor of New Hope Community Church, Rev. Jeff Biddle, had the following to say about the youngster:

“He played basketball for Capital High School, but a lot of his friends played church ball, and if Capital didn’t have a game, he would show up on the sidelines. He wanted to be there to see his friends succeed.”

The death of Cougars basketballer Kelvin Taylor brought the Charleston community to a standstill.

What happened to Kelvin Taylor?

The Charleston Police Department authorities took note of the Kanawha County shooting that occurred around 8:15 p.m. at the corner of Central Avenue and Glenwood Avenue. As they noticed a large number of people fleeing from the area, they stormed in to find an injured KJ Taylor shot in the chest at the scene.

While KJ Taylor died a few hours after he was admitted to the hospital, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt narrowed down their suspect to 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas using surveillance footage and leads for a "grey two-tone early 2000s model Ford F-150."

Dekotis Elijah Thomas entered a Kennedy plea to first-degree murder in August 2022 and is presently serving his life sentence.