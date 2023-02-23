William George Davis, a former Texas nurse now termed a serial killer, was convicted of killing four intensive care unit patients at a Tyler hospital. In October 2019, he was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death.

Davis' reportedly injected air into the arterial systems of the four alleged victims, namely John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway, and Joseph Kalina, who were admitted to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital.

According to recent reports, William George Davis, now a convicted serial killer on death row, is serving time at the Polunksy unit in Livingston.

ID's See No Evil will further delve into Davis' crime in an upcoming episode this Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The episode, titled Angel of Death, is scheduled to air on the channel at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"Detectives rely on surveillance footage at a hospital in Tyler, Texas, when patients mysteriously start dying in the intensive care unit."

Surveillance footage showed nurse William George Davis entering victims' cabins before their conditions worsened

Before being dismissed in 2018, William George Davis worked at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. He was seen on hospital security footage walking into the rooms of patients recovering from heart surgery.

The patients' situation worsened swiftly following his visits to their rooms. As they recovered from heart surgery, they started to experience severe stroke-like symptoms. Four patients died, while a few others survived the strokes with lifelong damage.

The deaths initially appeared to be tragic coincidences. However, as hospital staff investigated the matter, they found an alarming connection and pattern between the deaths using surveillance footage that captured Davis entering the victims' rooms.

Davis, 37, was accused of killing John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway, and Joseph Kalina between 2017 and 2018 by injecting air into their arterial lines, resulting in brain damage.

According to reports, Dr. William Yarbrough, a pulmonologist and professor of internal medicine in the Dallas area, described how injecting air into the brain's arteries results in brain damage and eventual death. Yarbrough stated that by looking at pictures from brain scans, he was able to establish that there was air in the arterial system of the victims' brains.

William George Davis is now on death row at the Polunksy unit in Livingston

William George Davis, of Hallsville, was found guilty on October 19, 2021, in the deaths of four patients at Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler. Davis entered a not-guilty plea about a month before the verdict, on September 28, at the start of the trial.

During the trial, Dr. William Turner, a heart surgeon who treated three of the victims, Lafferty, Kalina, and Greenaway, at the hospital, testified that it was "inconceivable" that air could have entered the patient's brain via the arterial line during the operation.

Davis was found guilty of capital murder and was given the death penalty. Before Davis's death penalty conviction on October 19, prosecutor Chris Gatewood said the former nurse "enjoyed" injecting air into the victims.

According to People, Gatewood said,

"He likes to kill people. He enjoyed going into the rooms and injecting them with air. If you watch the video on Kalina, he set at the end of the hall and he watched those monitors and he waited. That's because he liked it."

The jury reportedly believed that Davis "has a probability of being a danger to society and found there are not sufficient mitigating factors that would hinder him from receiving the death penalty."

Sources state that convicted serial killer nurse William George Davis is currently serving time at the Polunksy unit in Livingston, where all male death row inmates serve their prison sentences before execution.

Evil Lives Here airs this Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with a new episode on ID.

