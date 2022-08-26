See season 3 cast list: Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, and others to star in Apple TV+ series

Apple TV's Jason Momoa starrer See is finally here with a third installment. This season will witness the conclusion of the post-apocalyptic drama.

The series is a dystopian drama set in the distant future on Earth, where a virus has wiped out most of humanity and left the survivors without any sense of sight. These survivors are now trying to rebuild a society that does not rely on vision but only on sound, smell, taste, and touch.

The official synopsis released by Apple TV for season 3 is as follows:

''In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.''

The cast of See

Take a look at the cast list for season 3 of See.

Jason Momoa as Baba Voss

Jason Momoa is an acclaimed Hollywood actor best known for his roles in the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2012 as Khal Drogo and Arthur Curry or Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies.

Momoa has also portrayed Connor in the Canadian horror action film Wolves and starred in the sci-fi horror movie Debug. Recently, Momoa was cast as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's Dune and will reportedly join the cast of the tenth Fast & Furious film, Fast X as the villain.

In See, Momoa plays the protagonist Baba Voss, the chief of the Alkenny Tribe. He is Maghra Kane's husband and the father of the twins Kodun and Haniwa. He is a responsible leader who would fight fiercely to protect his family and community from the ruthless attacks of the Witchhunters. Besides showing him as a warrior, See also portrays his vulnerable side.

Sylvia Hoeks as Queen Sibeth Kane

Sylvia Hoeks is a Dutch actress and model who can be remembered for her roles in Blade Runner 2049 (2017), where she played the role of Luv, and in The Girl in the Spider's Web (2018). She also played Lara in Steven Quale's action film Renegades and was cast as Leigh in All the Devil's Men.

Hoeks stars as Queen Kane in the Apple TV+ drama series See. She is the strong and capable leader of the Payan Kingdom who rules her people sternly but with love and care. She is the sister-in-law of Baba Voss. Stunningly beautiful, tactful, and responsible, Kane also serves as a military and political head.

Other cast members

Apart from Momoa and Hoeks, See boasts of a talented cast list, including:

Hera Hilmar as Maghra Kane Christian Camargo as Tamacti Jun Archie Madekwe as Kofun Nesta Cooper as Haniwa Yadira Guevara-Prip as Bow Lion Alfre Woodard as Paris Eden Epstein as Wren Olivia Cheng as Charlotte Hoon Lee as Toad Tom Mison as Lord Harlan Dave Bautista as Edo Voss

Catch the closing chapter of the Apple TV+ series with Jason Momoa returning once again to reprise his role. The third season drops on the streaming platform this Thursday, August 26, 2022, at 12:00 AM ET or 9 PM PT.

Edited by Piyush Bisht