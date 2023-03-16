"Selective Outrage": Ciara Oscars Vanity Fair Party dress controversy explored as singer seemingly responds to backlash

American singer Ciara seemingly responded to the backlash over her Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty dress.

On Wednesday, March 15, the 37-year-old star took to her TikTok handle to share a video covered in a sheet from head to toe. She walked in front of the camera and struck a pose before smiling for the fake cameras.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

"Selective outrage"

Ciara has been facing backlash over her recent appearance at the Oscars afterparty that she attended alongside her husband, Russell Wilson.

What did Ciara wear that sparked online backlash?

For the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Ciara wore a risqué dress. She arrived on the red carpet in a sheer netted dress by Dundas that was recently featured in the Paris Fashion Week show. The see-through dress was accompanied by a tiny black thong that covered very little area.

The Body Party singer paired the look with black elbow-length gloves, black Santoni strappy heels, and diamond drop earrings. She donned a smokey black eye and nude lips for her makeup and completed it with a bob hairstyle.

She was accompanied by her husband, Wilson, who coordinated her look. He wore a black velvet coat over a dark gray pant-and-shirt combo.

The singer came under fire after she posted a video of her risque ensemble on Instagram a day after the event. Several users mocked her dress for unnecessary nudity and questioned her Christian beliefs, given that she and her husband previously revealed that they abstained from s*x before their marriage.

Here are some of the comments on her Instagram post:

This is not the first time the singer has worn a sheer dress like this. Most recently, she was spotted wearing one at Paris Fashion Week after attending the Dundas womenswear show.

In an interview with British Vogue, Ciara spoke about her Dundas show dress and said:

“Peter [Dundas] put together my look for the show: It’s chic, sexy, and romantic all in one. I love the combination of the sheer fabric with the garters showing underneath. It’s intricately balancing the intersection of classic, sexy and edgy, and yet still demure. That’s the genius of Peter.”

She also spoke about another sheer dress featured on the Dundas runway and stated:

“He knows how to make women feel sexy with beautiful silhouettes. There’s nothing better than to be at Paris Fashion Week and supporting your friend on his journey. The sheer black crystal halter dress is one of my favorites. Incredibly sexy and bold–it’s definitely a dress I want!”

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty took place on March 12, after the 95th Academy Awards.

