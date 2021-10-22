'Selena + Chef' Season 3: Who is Esther Choi?

Selena + Chef will soon arrive with a new season on HBO Max. The unscripted series is led by fan-favorite star Selena Gomez, who prepares mouth-watering dishes with the help of world famous chefs.

The concept of Selena + Chef is innovative because the chefs join Gomez via video call. All set to guide the popstar through Season 3, Esther Choi is one such talented culinary artist who is known to bring the flavor of her Korean culture to her dishes. The episode, starring Choi, will be aired after the first two episodes, which will feature chefs Aarón Sánchez and Ayesha Curry.

Meanwhile, read on to learn more about Choi.

Who is Esther Choi?

Esther Choi is the chef and owner of NYC-based restaurants Mokbar and Ms. Yoo. Inspired by the techniques of her grandmother’s cooking, Choi launched her first restaurant, Mokbar, in Chelsea Market in 2014. Within a year, she made a name for herself and received wonderful reviews.

Choi’s bio on her website mentions:

“Esther has been hailed as a ‘New Rising Chef’ by the Food Republic and in 2015 was named ‘Zagat 30 under 30’ NYC Culinary Rockstar.”

For two years, she hosted Eater’s The Kitchen Gadget Test Show and later turned host for Get Down with K-Town (podcast). Besides being a chef, Choi is also an architectural historian, writer and multidisciplinary artist. She recently launched a CBD-infused toasted sesame oil called Sessy.

Choi and her love for Korean food

Selena + Chef’s cast member’s culinary training started at the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) in New York City. The website of the institute posted Choi’s bio, which mentions her love for Korean food.

According to Choi:

“Food is the ambassador of a culture. It expresses all the elements that define a country – its history, social customs, language, geography and arts traditions.”

She believes that cooking is something that passes from generation to generation and in her case, it passed from her grandmother to her.

At the age of 14, she started working at a restaurant part-time as she was pursuing professional education. There, Choi realized that her passion for food was rising every day and that she wanted to open her own restaurant one day.

Her bio further reads:

“I honestly just love cooking for others and introducing and surprising people with the unknown, amazing flavors of Korea.”

About 'Selena + Chef' Season 3

Coming back to Selena + Chef, like millions of people, Gomez, too, started something innovative during the COVID-19 pandemic. As she had to cook by herself during the lockdown period, the Only Murders in the Building actress thought to learn the art by experienced chefs. This is how Selena + Chef was launched.

The third season will include more chefs and lip-smacking recipes, which Gomez will share with her friends and family.

The official synopsis of Selena + Chef Season 3 reads:

“This season also embraces fun (Covid-safe) group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more. Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.”

Also Read

HBO Max recently dropped its trailer, in which the Disney alum has gone blonde. The new season welcomes multiple featured chefs, including Choi, Ayesha Curry, Aarón Sánchez, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Kwame Onwuachi, Sophia Roe, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Jamie Oliver.

Selena + Chef Season 3 premieres Thursday, October 28, on HBO Max.

Edited by Sabine Algur