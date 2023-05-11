Selena Gomez X Francia Raisa friendship: 3 facts to know amid their alleged fallout

American popstar Selena Gomez’s best friend, actress Francia Raisa, has recently called out the former's fans for bullying Raisa online. This news comes amidst rumors of a crack in the duo's friendship. While talking to TMZ, Francia Raisa opened up about how she has been facing trolls online:

“The fact that I’m now being bullied as I am, it’s messing with me mentally. To me, it’s not what anyone wants for someone. She’s literally out there saying, ‘Please stop,’ so I don’t understand others that are also being antagonised online.”

However, this is not the first instance where Selena Gomez fans have gone after celebrities online. Beauty mogul-reality star Kylie Jenner recently got under fire for presumably making fun of the Back To You singer’s eyebrows, despite the former putting out a statement online saying multiple times that she would never do that.

GurⓋeen @itsyagurv I think a bit of tea is definitely interesting and we get sucked in. But at the end of the day we need to remember kindness and compassion. (Screenshots via Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s ig stories) I think a bit of tea is definitely interesting and we get sucked in. But at the end of the day we need to remember kindness and compassion. (Screenshots via Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber’s ig stories) https://t.co/4qN50j0wks

Similarly, model Hailey Bieber reached out to Gomez after she started receiving death threats from the latter's fierce fans, which made Selena put out a public statement on her Instagram stories:

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez have a long history together. They have been friends for quite some time now, and even though rumors are going around of a rift, no party has confirmed it so far.

3 important things to know about Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship

1) Francia Raisa has donated her kidney to Selena Gomez

In 2015, Selena Gomez shared in a Billboard interview that she had been diagnosed with Lupus. The Come & Get It singer was relieved that she even had to go through chemotherapy to get better. In 2017, she took a break from social media, and when she returned, it was with a picture of her and Francia Raisa together lying in hospital beds, holding hands.

In an Instagram post, the former wrote a heartfelt message, stating:

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

jonny @smgiscoming Selena and Francia sat in an interview with the Today show shortly after the transplant. Selena explained that she would get in line for donation but the wait could take up to 10 years. After Francia found this out, she immediately offered to go get tested for Selena. Selena and Francia sat in an interview with the Today show shortly after the transplant. Selena explained that she would get in line for donation but the wait could take up to 10 years. After Francia found this out, she immediately offered to go get tested for Selena. https://t.co/zcWFlU43Ww

She continued:

"There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

When Selena Gomez received Billboard's Women of the Year award, she thanked Francia Raisa in an emotional speech, expressing how much she is grateful to her:

"To be honest, I think Francia should be getting this award. Because she saved my life."

2) Francia Raisa revealed that she did panic about her decision to give Selena Gomez her kidney and went through depression

In a video interview with SELF, Francia Raisa opened up about how she second-guessed her decision and that there were quite a few moments of panic. In the same interview, the How I Met Your Father actress said:

"I felt a lot of peace throughout the whole thing, [but] there were times I did panic. I had a way that I wanted to tell her when I made the decision [to donate]. I knew it was going to happen, I just needed time."

She also revealed that her social worker advised her about the path she had taken. The latter apparently told her that it was going to be a difficult journey:

It's gonna be hard. The recipient is gonna glow, and she's gonna recover a lot quicker than the donor is because she's receiving something she needs [and] you're losing something you don't need to lose. It's gonna be hard.' And it was."

On Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show Harry, Francia Raisa opened up on how she had a difficult time even post her surgery. She said it was a difficult time because, for two months, she could not do anything active:

"I couldn't move for two months. That was very hard for me. I have a dog, and every day the thing I look forward to in the morning is drinking my coffee and walking him, and I couldn't do that. It was really, really hard."

3) Selena Gomez proclaimed Taylor Swift was her only true friend in the industry, which sparked the alleged feud

In November 2022, Selena Gomez sat on a Rolling Stone interview where she was talking about how she never fits in and that her one true friend in the industry is fellow musician Taylor Swift:

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong. I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but...was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?”

E! News put this quote on their Instagram to celebrate the friendship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez. According to People Magazine, Raisa reportedly wrote “interesting” under the news outlet's post and then later deleted the comment.

wonderlandswoo @wonderlandswoo

twitter.com/TMZ/status/165… TMZ @TMZ tmz.com/2023/05/01/sel… 'How I Met Your Father' star #FranciaRaisa dodged questions about her former friend — and kidney recipient — #SelenaGomez 'How I Met Your Father' star #FranciaRaisa dodged questions about her former friend — and kidney recipient — #SelenaGomez 👀tmz.com/2023/05/01/sel… https://t.co/wmB2IWJEm9 Francia Raisa deserves better. Selena Gomez coerced her former friend out of a kidney, erased her from her docu & now her abusive fandom are bullying Francia. Francia Raisa deserves better. Selena Gomez coerced her former friend out of a kidney, erased her from her docu & now her abusive fandom are bullying Francia.twitter.com/TMZ/status/165…

Later, Gomez herself responded when a Tik Tok video about their alleged feud went viral, commenting:

"Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

This seemingly started a feud among the stars that yet hasn’t gotten repaired. In April 2023, Raisa refused to answer any question regarding Gomez to the media when approached by a reporter in LA and moved to other topics surrounding her work. She has also reportedly unfollowed Gomez from her Instagram.

Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez's feud is still a rumor, and nobody really knows what the real situation behind the curtain is. Selena Gomez fans getting riled up over a certain celebrity has happened before, and many netizens hope Gomez will put an end to the bullying by putting something up online.

