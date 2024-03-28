Selling Sunset fame Christine Quinn alleges husband threw dog feces at her before arrest

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has detailed the events that led to the arrest of her husband Christian Dumontet who also goes by Christian Richard, on March 19, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Disclaimer: This article has reference to an incident of domestic violence which may not be appropriate for all readers. Discretion is advised.

The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly confirmed Richard was booked over a reported domestic assault incident involving his wife and child. The altercation allegedly involved Richard throwing a glass bottle in Christine Quinn’s direction, which missed the Selling Sunset star and hit a child, who was confirmed to be their two-year-old son Christian Georges Dumontet.

According to court documents assessed by Page Six, it is now suggested Quinn’s husband also threw an energy drink can and dog feces at her a day before leading up to his arrest.

Selling Sunset fame Christine Quinn alleges her husband suffers from mania

In the obtained court documents, Quinn claims her husband, who is a realtor, suffers from severe mental health issues including mania, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

The argument between the married couple reportedly broke out on March 18, when the reality TV star confronted Richard about his “lack of financial contribution” to their relationship.

According to the events shared by Christine Quinn, she complained about being dissatisfied with their marriage owing to his lack of effort. The Selling Sunset actress claimed the discussion left Richard enraged, leading him to hurl floral arrangements, and a can of energy drink, among other things across the room in her LA house.

Quinn reportedly alleged she was nearly hit by metal rods after getting struck by one of the boxes her husband threw during his violent rampage. Richard is also suggested to have taken out dog feces from the trash can and launched it in Quinn’s direction.

The outburst reportedly included him urinating on the floor, pouring aerated drinks on the bed, and hurling profanities loudly.

Christine Quinn claimed she refrained from immediately informing police authorities in fear of her life. Instead, the Selling Sunset actress began recording Richard’s angry episode, which prompted her husband to move out of the room. The reality star reportedly locked him out and spent the night with her son inside the master bedroom but claimed she could hear Richard yelling outside.

On March 19, Christine Quinn reportedly suggested an argument broke out between the married couple about the mess he created a day prior. According to the aforementioned publication, Quinn noted:

“While I was working, I heard and felt the rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son. The next instant I heard what sounded like glass breaking.”

Quinn reportedly noticed broken glass in her son’s hair as he began crying in pain. The reality star instructed her nanny to inform the police, which subsequently led to Richard’s arrest, and their son was transported to the ER in an ambulance.

A restraining order was issued against Richard that same day which he was caught flouting later. As a result, Quinn’s husband was arrested for the second time merely 33 hours after his initial arrest.

Christine Quinn married Richard in 2019 and their wedding was televised on season 2 of Selling Sunset.