Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Jasmine Cooper recalls "stressful" time with husband Silas

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard returned to Bravo with season 2 on Sunday, March 24. Ahead of the premiere, cast member Jasmine Cooper recounted the tough time she braved with her husband Silas during the previous installment of the reality TV show.

During an interview with US Weekly, Jasmine labeled last summer “stressful”, but the Bravolebrity also deemed it an opportunity to examine her relationship. According to the mother of one, whatever conflict arose between the couple wasn’t hidden from the cameras, and while looking back at the episodes, they remained focused on fixing the issues.

“I think that’s the beauty of doing a show [like] this is you can’t hide anything from cameras. So whatever conflicts we were having, whatever [was] missing eye to eye, we had to look at ourselves and be like, ‘OK, do you want to fix this or not?’”

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Jasmine Cooper reflects on her journey

The reality star believes Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 1 helped the couple understand each other and reprioritize their marriage. Jasmine revealed both parties were willing to put in the work and find solutions to their problems. She noted it wasn’t easy, but they did end up having “fun” filming the previous installment.

The couple joined the show not long after their wedding in June 2022. Notably, they were also the only married couple in the show’s debut season, which was released in May 2023. Jasmine said participating in the series did not only make them fall deeper in love but also helped in strengthening their bond.

“I think falling in love again with each other and relearning each other has kind of led us to where we are today.”

Jasmine confirmed things are going “good” between the two, even though Silas is currently deployed overseas. According to her, the duo maintain contact via WhatsApp, FaceTime, and text messages on a daily basis, while navigating their long-distance marriage.

Silas’ deployment came in July 2023, which was confirmed on Jasmine’s Instagram profile. This means the US Army officer wasn’t only absent during the filming of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard season 2 but he also missed the birth of his son Silas “Si” Geplay Cooper Jr. in February 2024.

The reality TV star also suggested the parenting journey has been more difficult for Silas because he has only met their son through online pictures.

“I honestly think it’s harder for Silas [than me] just because he’s watching him through pictures and videos and he’s changing. So when there’s new, they change so much every day, even for me. And so yeah, I know it’s tough for him. I know he’s counting down until he comes home.”

In a previous maternity post on Instagram, Jasmine noted how her husband never misses a chance to support and cheer her, even though they are continents apart. The celebrity of Summer House fame wrote in her caption:

"Special thanks to hubby for never missing a beat and always finding ways big and small to making me feel special even though we’re continents apart."

Jasmine and Silas Cooper first child was born on February 22, 2024, but Jasmine announced the good news officially via social media on March 2.

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard season 2 will air new episodes every Sunday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.