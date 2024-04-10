Seoul Festa 2024: All you need to know about the upcoming music festival as ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, and more join the line-up

Seoul Festa 2024 is a week-long musical and cultural celebration in the heart of the capital city of South Korea. The event is scheduled to take place between May 1 and May 6 at various tourist destinations in Seoul.

Several K-pop artists such as ZEROBASEONE, H1-KEY, NMIXX, THE BOYZ, SF9, and more have been confirmed to join the official lineup of Seoul Festa 2024. However, more event details and artists are yet to be revealed.

After kickstarting the event with an inauguration on May 1 at the Seoul Plaza, Seoul Festa is expected to take the audience on a tour across the city, visiting spots such as Gyeongbokgung Palace, Gwangjang Market, Namsan Korean House Village, and HiKR GROUND. Every day, the tour will end with a lineup of K-pop concerts.

The event intends to not just roll out a platform for K-pop artists and their fandoms to enjoy a few nights of music and grand performances, but also to unfold Seoul's tourism scene.

All you need to know about the upcoming music festival, Seoul Festa 2024

Seoul Festa 2024 is an upcoming music festival that promises to provide its audience with a K-culture experience. Through collaboration with both local and global travel operators, the organizers have created a perfect opportunity for people to experience both K-pop music and Seoul's tourist spots.

The tickets come with a combined package, that is, a concert seat and a K-culture experience course that offers a tour across the city on a roundtrip bus. The six-day music festival will start with a day-long itinerary, with the audience gathering at a metro station. A K-pop concert will be held at the end of the day.

Here's the tour itinerary as per Seoul Festa 2024's official website:

10:00 AM: Myeongdong Station, Exit 9, Seoul's premier shopping district

10:30 AM: Gyeongbokgung Palace, the most popular royal palace in Seoul highlights the Korean architecture

12:00 PM: Gwangjang Market, traditional Korean street foods

2:00 PM: Namsangol Hanok Village, traditional Korean houses at the base of Namsan Mountain.

3:00 PM: HIKR GROUND, Seoul's modern urban culture.

4:30 PM: K-pop concert venue

7:00 PM: Opening ceremony of the K-pop concert

9:00 PM: Tour conclusion

While this schedule is set to be followed throughout the six-day event, the venue of the K-pop concerts and the lineup might change from one day to another. Though the organizers have not revealed the complete artist lineup, some of the performing artists were recently announced. Here are all the artists that have been confirmed to perform, along with the dates and venues:

Opening Ceremony - Seoul Square, May 1, 5:30 PM to 9 PM KST

THE BOYZ

H1-KEY

ZEROBASEONE

NMIXX

Seoul Road Show - Gwanghwamun Square, May 4, 5 PM to 6 PM KST

Daybreak

fromis_9

SF9

Sunset Concert - Sunset Park, May 4 and May 5, 7 PM to 8:30 PM KST

Wonstein

Kim Yeon-ji

V.O.S.

Gyengseo Yeji

On the other hand, the following are the dates and venues of the events that will be held throughout the six-day music festival.

Blossom Party - Seoul Plaza, May 2 and May 3

Seoul Style Road - Gwanghwamun Square, May 1 and May 5

Meat Grill Picnic - Noeul Park, May 4 and May 5

Han River Drone Light Show - Jamsil Hangang Park, May 6

People who are interested in this festival can purchase tickets through the event's official website and other platforms such as KTripTis.com, WeMake, W Concert Tickets, Queen's Smile, and seoulfesta.com.

Since Seoul Festa 2024 is the third series of the annual music festival, fans and netizens are thrilled to see how the event unfolds this year.