BTS’s Jimin hints at having finished recording for his second solo album in Suga’s 'Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' in SEOUL'

BTS's Jimin made headlines regarding his upcoming second solo album release. BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels) released BTS member Suga's behind-the-scenes footage of Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' in SEOUL on their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV on April 7, 2024.

The video is a virtual journaling of the Life Goes On rapper-songwriter's backstage moments during his world tour in 2023. However, a particular snippet involving Park Jimin from the video caught the fandom's attention.

In the clip, BTS member Park Jimin mentions having completed recording his second solo album. It is important to note that this is the first unofficial announcement of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's next solo endeavor. Previously, he had confided to his fans that he has been working on new projects, however, the artist and his company didn't reveal any further details.

Meanwhile, the behind-the-scenes of Suga's world tour gave the BTS ARMY an indirect update on Jimin's upcoming album release which could be released in 2024.

Expand Tweet

BTS Jimin's second solo album might be released in 2024

Supporters of the famous boy band are well aware of HYBE's and the group's determination to keep their initiatives under wraps. Any revelations come to light only when HYBE and the BTS members are willing to provide information about their respective projects.

Fans were therefore persuaded that Suga's YouTube video, which subtly revealed Jimin had completed work on his second solo album, was an announcement of the record's impending release.

In the video, as Min Yoongi aka Suga of BTS walks into the green room after his performance in Seoul on June 25, 2023, his bandmates and longtime friends Jungkook, Jimin, and Taehyung, aka V, are seen waiting. As the three stars congratulated the AMYGDALA artist for his outstanding show, Suga ended up insisting Jimin perform at his concert in August which will conclude his world tour in Seoul.

Suga was seen insisting that Jimin perform a duet with him on stage on their song Tony Montana, just like Jungkook who had already agreed to perform during one of the last shows of the D-DAY world tour in Seoul. Following this, the FACE musician revealed that he will perform with Suga since he is "done" with his album and it's "ready." He said,

"We need to perform 'Tony Montana'. In August, yes, I'm done with my album too. It's ready."

Expand Tweet

Jimin had already made the first indications about his impending second solo album via his Weverse livestream on September 1, 2023.

After spending the evening of that same day in Seoul at the Lady Dior Exhibition, the South Korean artist took to the internet to engage with his followers. During the livestream, Jimin gave a mini house tour for the first time, showed his dad's bedroom, and his in-house gym, and shared working to new music.

Following this, the Alone singer-songwriter confirmed having worked on new music during the release of his documentary film Jimin Production Diary (FACE) in October 2023. Then the BTS idol was seen flying out to Budapest in November 2023 and fans were left puzzled for months as they speculated that the artist must have gone there to film a music video for his second album.

Expand Tweet

Following the musician's travel plans, fans were in for a surprise when American hip-hop record producer and songwriter Austin Owens aka Ayo the Producer posted a cryptic story on his Instagram account. The Western record producer hinted at being in cahoots with the BTS idol for the latter's second album. He wrote:

"Beyond blessed to be part of this one!! Ending the Year w/a special one✨" s/o to the ARMY. We're far from finished."

He also replied to a fan's comment saying,

"There's always more work to be done."

Subsequently, several publications claimed in December 2023 that the musician was reportedly collaborating with Austin Owens, also known as Ayo the Producer, a Western record engineer and composer.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jimin anticipated to release his second solo album alongside two other band members in 2024

The BTS idol digitally released a new track Closer Than This on December 22, 2023, ten days after his military enlistment as a letter to his fans, asking them to wait for him and assuring them that he would keep them in his memories as he serves his nation.

In the financial report from Daishin Securities, it was reported that three BTS members are anticipated to release their respective solo albums in 2024. In addition, the South Korean media outlet stated that Jin, the oldest BTS member, is anticipated to release a solo album upon his return in June 2024 from the military.

Meanwhile, on March 29, 2024, J-Hope digitally released his second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 along with a docuseries of six episodes of the identical name. BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, confirmed in November 2023 that he has been working on his second solo album which would be entirely different from his debut record Indigo which was released on December 2, 2022.

Expand Tweet

Since Jimin and RM have confirmed that they have completed recording their respective albums and that releases are planned for the near future, fans are curious as to whether more than three members of BTS will be releasing their solo albums in 2024.

Jin's return is further evidence that he will release his debut solo album, as his only previous release was the single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022, prior to his military enlistment.