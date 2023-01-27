Servant season 4 episode 3 on Apple TV+: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The third episode of Servant season 4 is set to return with its highly awaited episode 3, this Friday, January 27, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT or 5 am GMT on Apple TV+.

In the previous episode, the audience saw Leanne torturing Dorothy after chaos overtook Spruce Street. Although the episode saw the rivalry between the two intensify, fans await what the third episode of Servant season 4 holds.

Episode 3 of Servant season 4 will see Dorothy hiring two live-in nurses

Release date and time, what to expect

The upcoming episode of Apple TV+'s Servant will be released on Friday, January 27, 2023. The airtime of the third episode of season 4 is 12 am ET/PT or 5 am GMT.

Written by horror writer Ishana Night Shyamalan, episode 3 of season 4 has been titled, Séance. The brief official synopsis for Servant season 4's third episode reads:

"Dorothy hires two live-in nurses to help speed up her recovery and protect her from Leanne."

In the upcoming episode, Dorothy will be seen attempting to recover herself as she feels the threat of Leanne always hanging over her shoulder. Most importantly, she will protect herself from the wrath of Leanne by hiring two nurses who will stay with her at all times.

Recap of Servant seaon 4 episode 2

In the last episode, Dorothy wakes up to the sound of Jericho crying. Wanting to help her son, she is reminded once again that her injuries have rendered her bed-bound, who is solely dependent on her family and friends for physical assistance. However, the episode continues to see Dorothy blaming Leanne for the accident she faced while the latter manipulates the family into doing what she wants.

Although Dorothy shows displeasure at Leanne, the latter retaliates by taking her phone and turning off the TV where she was watching the news. Meanwhile, Dorothy feels itchy all over her body.

On the other hand, Leanne expresses her need to please Dorothy despite being at odds with her. An example of this is when Leanne tries to manipulate Dorothy into eating her food by bringing in Jericho, to which the latter willingly submits. Although Dorothy gets to hold her son, Leanne soon takes the baby away, further angering the mother.

In the meantime, Tobe, Sean's assistant, discusses how to earn Dorothy's trust back with Leanne, who makes an effort to do the same. As she picks some flowers for Dorothy, the latter asks Kourtney to rescue her. At this point, Sean also arrives, but his wife expresses her anger for allowing Leanne to take back control.

However, the main issue arrives in the form of bugs infesting the streets, men in Hazmat suits roaming the streets, and evacuated residents disposing of their contaminated furnitures. As the neighborhood falls into a new situation, Dorothy's father comes to rescue, and news of Julian and Leanne's relationship is exposed.

The episode once again sees a squabble between Leanne and Dorothy, which ends with the latter biting the former's hand. As the tension between the two grows, Leanne vocalizes her frustrations. However, it is soon implied that since her powers are growing, she might be the one to be behind the second plague as well.

The cast list for Servant season 4 explored

The lead cast list for the horror Apple TV+ series includes Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Rupert Grint as Dorothy's alcoholic brother Julian Pearce, Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner, and Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson.

The recurring cast members of the series' season 4 entail Jack and James Hoogerwerff as "Baby Jericho", Tony Revolori as Tobe, Phillip James Brannon as Matthew Roscoe, Molly Griggs as Isabelle Carrick, Boris McGiver as Uncle George, Todd Waring as Frank Pearce and Alison Elliott as Aunt May Markhem.

