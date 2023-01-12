What time will Servant season 4 episode 1 air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot, and more details

The first episode of Servant season 4 will hit Apple TV+ on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12.00 am ET. The upcoming season is the series' final installment, and fans have been eagerly looking forward to it since the third season ended in March 2022.

The plot revolves around a Philadelphia couple whose lives take a shocking turn after they hire a nanny for their son. Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell play the lead characters in the series. Servant is executive-produced by prominent horror film director M. Night Shyamalan.

Servant season 4 on Apple TV+: Plot, what to expect, and more details explored

Apple TV dropped the official trailer for the final season on December 5, 2022, and it offers a peek into the numerous terrifying events set to unfold in the latest season as the show heads towards its conclusion. It opens with a frightening voiceover that says,

''I'm not who I used to be. I'm something more.''

The trailer is full of stunning visuals and promises an eventful finale that does complete justice to its intriguing storyline. Here's the official synopsis of the series, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.''

Based on the trailer, fans can expect a compelling season as the show tries to tie things up to provide a satisfactory conclusion to what's been a staggering exploration of the dark side of human nature.

Executive producer M. Night Shyamalan has also directed some of the episodes, which have received high praise from fans and critics. Overall, the show has received massive acclaim for its atmospheric approach, subtle visual style, and sharp writing, among other things.

A quick look at Servant season 4 cast

Servant features Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner. Ambrose has been impressive throughout the series, raking in highly positive reviews for her performance. She continues to dazzle in the fourth season's trailer, and viewers can expect a powerful performance from her in the final season.

Apart from Servant, Lauren Ambrose has starred in several critically acclaimed and popular shows like Six Feet Under, Psycho Beach Party, Sleepwalk With Me, and Where the Wild Things Are, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Ambrose in another key role is actor Toby Kebbell, who dons the role of Sean Turner, Dorothy's husband. Kebbell has been equally brilliant throughout the series, effortlessly capturing his character's tension, fear, and paranoia.

Toby Kebbell's other notable film and TV acting credits include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, The Hurricane Heist, The Escape Artist, and many more. Apart from Kebbell and Ambrose, the show features other actors essaying important supporting/minor roles, like:

Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce

Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson

Tony Revolori as Tobe

Alison Elliott as Aunt May Markhem

Todd Waring as Frank Pearce

Don't forget to watch the final season of Servant on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 13, 2023.

