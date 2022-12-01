Lifetime's upcoming Christmas movie, Serving Up the Holidays, will premiere on the channel on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The film tells the story of a highly talented chef who sets out on a cooking getaway to a gorgeous villa. The official synopsis of the film, according to Lifetime, reads:

''Scarlett is an incredible chef and co-owner of an upscale restaurant. But every year, her too sophisticated and unique holiday dishes never sell because they are not considered festive enough.''

The description further states:

''To shake things up this year, her best friend and co-owner buys her a ticket to a holiday cooking getaway in a beautiful villa where Scarlett will re-learn festive cooking from the bottom up, maybe find love with a handsome rival chef from her past, and regain the Christmas spirit her food–and her life– truly needs.''

The movie stars Britt Irvin and Zach Roerig in the lead roles along with various others playing significant supporting roles. Serving Up the Holidays is helmed by Jessica Harmon and written by Sean Fine.

Lifetime's Serving Up the Holidays cast: Zach Roerig plays Britt Irvin's love interest in the film

1) Britt Irvin as Scarlett

Britt Irvin stars as the protagonist Scarlett in Serving Up the Holidays. She sets out on a memorable trip to a beautiful villa where she meets a charming chef, following which her life changes forever.

Irvin has been a part of several popular films and shows over the years, including Aliens in America, The Wrong Babysitter, Cupids on Beacon Street, Chesapeake Shores, and many more.

2) Zach Roerig

Zach Roerig plays one of the lead roles in Serving Up the Holidays. Although details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, he's believed to be playing Scarlett's love interest in the movie.

Zach Roerig's notable film and TV credits include The Vampire Diaries, As the World Turns, and Assassination of a High School President, to name a few.

3) Bethany Brown as Claire

Bethany Brown portrays the character of Claire in Serving Up the Holidays. Not many other details about her character have been revealed at this point, but fans can look forward to seeing Brown in a key role.

Bethany Brown has previously appeared in Fixing Up Christmas, Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, Operation Christmas Drop, among many more.

Apart from Britt Irvin, Zach Roerig, and Bethany Brown, Serving Up the Holidays stars various other actors in important supporting roles like:

Taylor Bly as Gloria

Beth Fotheringham as Mary

Tanja Dixon-Warren as Jackie

BJ Harrison as Rosie

Eric Gustafsson as Bryce

An official trailer for the movie is not available yet, but based on the synopsis, fans can look forward to a heartwarming film that will include all the elements of a classic holiday flick like romance and comedy.

Fans of Lifetime's other popular Christmas movies like Steppin' Into the Holiday and A Show-Stopping Christmas will definitely enjoy this new movie.

Viewers can watch the new Christmas film, Serving Up the Holidays, on Lifetime on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

