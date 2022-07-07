Sevendust Animosity tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

American rock band Sevendust has announced additional tour dates in support of their third studio album. The tour will kick off on September 9, 2022, in Danville, Virginia, where the band will play at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest. The concluding performance will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, at The Fillmore on October 1, 2022. Sevendust will be supported by another rock band, Nonpoint, and upcoming bands Bastardane and Burden of The Sky.

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates will be available for sale starting July 8, 2022, at 10.00 AM local time. The VIP packages for the same can currently be accessed via the band’s official website. The pre-sales for the tour will begin on July 7 using the code TOUR via Ticketmaster.

Sevendust Fall 2022 Tour dates

September 09 - Danville, Va. at Blue Ridge Rock-Fest

September 10 - Cherokee, N.C. at The Event Center at Harrah’s

September 12 - Elmira, N.Y. at The L

September 13 - Portland, Maine at Aura

September 15 - New York, N.Y. at The Palladium

September 16 - Sayreville, N.J. at The Starland Ballroom

September 17 - Hampton Beach, N.H. at Hampton Beach Casino

September 18 - Reading, Pa. at Reverb

September 20 - Des Moines, Iowa at Val Air Ballroom

September 22 - McHenry, Ill. at The Vixen

September 23 - Bloomington, Ill. at The Castle Theater

September 24 - Louisville, Ky. at Louder Than Life

September 26 - Charleston, S.C. at The Music Farm

September 28 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. at The Culture Room

September 29 - Tampa, Fla. at Janus Landing

September 30 - Destin, Fla. at Club LA

October 01 - New Orleans, La. at The Fillmore

More about the band

Sevendust released their album Animosity on November 13, 2001, and it features the group’s most popular singles like Angel’s Son and Praise. Previously, the band was set to mark the 20th anniversary of Animosity on the tour but the dates got pushed due to the pandemic.

The band released their self-titled debut in April 1997 which featured songs like Black and My Ruin. The album appeared on the Billboard 200 and went gold on May 19, 1999. Sevendust’s second album, Home, was released on August 24, 1999.

Animosity, the band's commercially successful third studio album, was followed by Seasons in 2003, which features their highest charting single ever, Enemy.

Their fifth studio album Next was released in 2005 on the WineDark Records label, distributed by Universal Music. Sevendust also created their own record label, 7Bros Records. Their seventh studio album was titled Chapter VII: Hope and Sorrow and it released in November 2007. Cold Day Memory, their eighth album, released on April 20, 2010.

Sevendust has toured with many bands including Korn, Staind, Nonpoint, Reveille, Godsmack, Mudvayne, Mushroomhead, Powerman 5000, Creed, Kid Rock, Machine Head, Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, and Metallica.

The band attained success with three consecutive RIAA gold-certified albums. Additionally, they have also received a Grammy nomination and have sold millions of records worldwide. Till date, the group has released a total of thirteen studio albums.

