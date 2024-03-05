Seventeen’s Dino's look for Off White Paris Fashion Week show wins the internet: "FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES"

Recently, Seventeen’s Dino attended the Off White Paris Fashion Week, held on February 29, 2024. Known for his captivating stage presence, the idol wore a black outfit with crisscross straps. The member of K-pop group Seventeen has always been a fan favorite due to his impeccable sense of style, and netizens were impressed with his latest look as well.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and expressed their admiration with comments like, “FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES.”

Fan reactions to Seventeen Dino's look for Off White Paris Fashion Week (Image via Instagram/@feat.dino)

Further, many believe the fashion show's appearance cemented Dino's status as a trendsetter and style icon, impressing fashion enthusiasts.

Seventeen’s Dino's look for the 2024 Off-White Paris Fashion Week Show wins the internet

Seventeen’s Dino garnered attention for his stylish black ensemble at the Off-White FW24 Show, which was part of the high-end retailer's Ready to Wear FW 2023 lineup.

The crisscross straps on the clothing gave his appearance a unique, edgy look. Dino wore chic frame sunglasses and exuded confidence as he arrived for the occasion. Fans believe he made quite a statement with his clothing choices during the Off-White presentation, when he made his debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Dino spent the evening interacting with icons like Willow Smith, Latto, Tyga, and Serena Williams, among other guests. The idol's classic black outfit made him stand out in the crowd, and fans gathered outside the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star.

Dino's sartorial choices were praised by netizens, who were excited to see him experiment. They swooned over Dino’s look for the Paris Fashion Week 2024, especially his outfit.

Dino's debut at Off-White's FW24 show is just one example of K-pop singers' increasing impact on the fashion industry. K-pop stars are renowned for their unique style and broad appeal, and their fashion choices serve as inspiration for admirers across the globe.

During Paris Fashion Week 2024, Seventeen's Dino showcased his versatility and talent as a performer and style icon at the Off-White FW24 Show. Fans feel his presence as an artist in the industry has been further strengthened by his flawless fusion of music and fashion.