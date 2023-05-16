"Shadow and Bone cancellation is imminent": Fans fear the worst after Lockwood & Co. news

Fans of Shadow and Bone, the exhilarating and fan-favorite fantasy drama series, have been quite worried regarding the future of the show. They are worried as Netflix recently canceled another highly popular supernatural thriller series, Lockwood & Co. this May 2023. The cancellation has left fans absolutely heartbroken and in a state of shock.

Developed by Eric Heisserer, the Shadow and Bone returned to the streaming platform with a brand new season 2 on March 16, 2023. The second season went on to receive quite a lot of positive responses from fans all across the globe due to its fascinating storylines and interesting character arcs. It's safe to say that fans of the show have been quite excited about the series' future. They have been expecting the show's renewal for a third season.

However, news of the cancellation of Lockwood & Co. by Netflix has left the fans in doubtful and scary territory as they fear that the same will happen with Shadow and Bone. Fans have taken to social media to say that they feel that the cancellation of their favorite show is "imminent."

A still of a fan reaction on Lockwood & Co. cancellation news

Christina Strain gave away hints about the possible cancellation of Shadow and Bone after season 2

Apart from the shocking news of Lockwood & Co.'s cancellation, another tweet has made Shadow and Bone fans feel like they need to get ready for the worst. Christina Strain, who is one of the producers and writers of the Netflix series, took to Twitter on April 9, 2023, and indicated a doubtful future of the fantasy series.

Strain exclaimed that they did not know when the series will be renewed for a third season or if it will be renewed at all or not. She said that she didn't know the "odds or renewal" or when they'd know about the same.

Don’t know our odds of renewal, or when we’ll know, but I want YOU to know, we know you did everything you could. We see you. Shadow and Bone friends, I just wanna say that we appreciate you all so much. Thank you for all the streaming and cheering you’ve done for our show.Don’t know our odds of renewal, or when we’ll know, but I want YOU to know, we know you did everything you could. We see you. Shadow and Bone friends, I just wanna say that we appreciate you all so much. Thank you for all the streaming and cheering you’ve done for our show.❤️Don’t know our odds of renewal, or when we’ll know, but I want YOU to know, we know you did everything you could. We see you.❤️

The followers of Shadow and Bone have also taken to Twitter to express their frustration and disappointment with Netflix canceling gripping and popular shows. They have also expressed their concern for the fantasy mystery series' future as they believe that the series' cancellation is near.

Khione @Tvlover75 After hearing Lockwood and Co has been cancelled and the likely cancellation of Shadow and Bone, after YOU airs next year, I'm cancelling Netflix, I got nothing left to keep me paying for their service. You've cancelled everything I've cared about. Well done Netflix. After hearing Lockwood and Co has been cancelled and the likely cancellation of Shadow and Bone, after YOU airs next year, I'm cancelling Netflix, I got nothing left to keep me paying for their service. You've cancelled everything I've cared about. Well done Netflix.

seni @elqnasfilms shadow and bone cancellation news soon shadow and bone cancellation news soon https://t.co/AJjUvA6IHd

lєαh @flutzafana Every day we get closer and closer to shadow and bone cancellation news Every day we get closer and closer to shadow and bone cancellation news 🙏

Nia @carstairsbur shadow and bone season 3 cancellation and therefore six of crows spinoff not being greenlit is coming in a few weeks i can feel it shadow and bone season 3 cancellation and therefore six of crows spinoff not being greenlit is coming in a few weeks i can feel it

mishka @mishnewbooty i’ve been streaming shadow and bone s2 as much as i can in the bg since it dropped, i thought i was passed this phase of my stan life yet here i am, trying to save a mid fantasy show from cancellation i’ve been streaming shadow and bone s2 as much as i can in the bg since it dropped, i thought i was passed this phase of my stan life yet here i am, trying to save a mid fantasy show from cancellation

(っ◔◡◔)っ♥️ Lil'Red ♥️ @tizzymaii @shadowandbone_ idk if they're rumours or not about a possible cancellation of the show...don't let it happen!! I beg! Don't let this story die! We saved Lucifer. We can can sure as he'll save S&B. @shadowandbone_ idk if they're rumours or not about a possible cancellation of the show...don't let it happen!! I beg! Don't let this story die! We saved Lucifer. We can can sure as he'll save S&B.

ena . . ia studying @luvwspr @shadowandbone_ can u guys wake up i dont know if your disappearance is a spinoff preparation or a cancellation preparation .@shadowandbone_ can u guys wake up i dont know if your disappearance is a spinoff preparation or a cancellation preparation

By the looks of the tweets, it is understandable that fans of Shadow and Bone have been bracing themselves for the cancellation news. It will be quite interesting to see if the fans will be able to save the series or if it will have the same doomed fate as Lockwood & Co.

More details about Shadow and Bone season 2

Following the plotlines of the first season, the latest season of the show has been executive produced by Lee Toland Krieger, Pouya Shahbazian, Shelley Meals, Leigh Bardugo, Shawn Levy, and several others. The official brief synopsis for the second season, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"To stand a fighting chance against General Kirigan and his seemingly indestructible new army, Alina Starkov and Mal Oretsev rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers."

It further continues:

"Back in Ketterdam, a chance at a deadly heist sends the Crows once again on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner. On the run after the showdown with Kirigan, Alina and Mal find new allies — and face heartrending choices — in their quest for more mythical amplifiers."

The cast list for the show's season 2 includes:

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Ben Barnes as General Aleksander Kirigan / The Darkling

Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov/Sturmhond

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Viewers can watch season 2 of the show on Netflix.

