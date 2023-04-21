Freeridge and 4 other shows cancelled by Netflix after one season

Freeridge is a spin-off of the much-loved drama On My Block. From 2018 to 2021, On My Block was made into four seasons for Netflix, with every installment receiving fairly positive reviews. Freeridge, then, being a spin-off, was expected to go on for several seasons too. It was released on Netflix on February 23, 2023, and was canceled in April 2023 by the streaming platform after just one season.

Despite favorable reviews, Netflix decided to end the show. Although it was an unexpected step, this isn't the first time the platform has decided to cancel a greatly loved show after a single season.

Various reasons, such as the pandemic, minimal viewership, and production glitches, have led to the cancelation of Netflix shows in the past. Mindhunter is one such show that got brilliant reviews and was viewed by a large set of audience but went on to get canceled after two seasons.

5 shows like Freeridge that were canceled by Netflix after the very first season

1) Freeridge (2023)

Freeridge (Image via IMDB)

For a spin-off of a very popular show like On the Block, Freeridge received some really good reviews and was widely watched by fans of the previous show. With teen dramas being an integral part of Netflix's original identity, Freeridge seemed like a great idea considering the success of On the Block. Keyla Monterosso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, and Peggy Blow played the lead roles in the show.

Freeridge followed Gloria, Demi, Ines, and Cameron who accidentally release a curse and invite misfortune into their lives. It is an offbeat and interesting premise for a comedy-drama that revolves around the lives of teenagers. The comedy does lean slightly onto the darker side. Although Netflix did not cite any specific reason for the cancelation, low viewership, and high production costs are the likely causes.

2) Everything Sucks! (2018)

Everything Sucks! (Image via IMDB)

Another light comedy-drama, Everything Sucks! revolves around the lives of teenagers in Boring High School's AV and drama clubs. They try to navigate the difficulties of teenagers and deal with everything that age has to offer. Genres of romance, drama, and relationships often find their way into the narrative that features multiple characters over a single season.

Everything Sucks! stars Peyton Kennedy, Jahi D'Allo Winston, Sydney Sweeney, and Elijah Stevenson in lead roles. Despite its over-the-top approach towards most things, the show received very positive reviews from critics and had faithful viewership. However, it was implied that not a lot of people got through with finishing the show, causing the eventual cancellation.

3) The Society (2019)

The Society (Image via IMDB)

The Society, a thriller teen drama on Netflix, is completely different from the other two comedies mentioned above. The show features a set of high school students who return from a field trip to realize that all the adults of their society have disappeared, forcing them to build and manage a community against all odds.

The story follows deeper themes related to humanity, loneliness, and community, as it takes a modern approach to the novel The Lord of the Flies. It stars Kathryn Newton, Olivia DeJonge, and Toby Wallace in lead roles. Despite its well-crafted story, The Society is one of the shows that was affected by the pandemic. Although Netflix did initially plan on multiple seasons, the pandemic led to the cancelation of the show.

4) I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

I am not Okay with this (Image via IMDB)

Like Freeridge, I Am Not Okay With This is also a comedy teen-drama series that follows the life of a teenager as she has to cope with her family, sexuality, and the fact that she might have discovered some superpowers. The show is based on a graphic novel by Charles Forsman and stars Sophia Lillis in the lead role. Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, and Kathleen Rose Perks play other important roles.

I Am Not Okay With This also opened to very positive reviews and found a significant viewership as demonstrated on the internet. However, the pandemic was again cited as the reason for the cancelation of the show in August 2020.

5) Julie and the Phantoms (2020)

Julie and the Phantoms (Image via IMDB)

Following Julie, a teenager who finds her place with a band of guys, Julie and the Phantoms navigates a young woman's passion for music, life, friendship, and everything in between. It stars Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner in central roles. The show leans more onto the musical side as compared to Freeridge.

The fun tone of Julie and the Phantoms makes the show an exceptionally engaging one. It was critically acclaimed and widely appreciated among those who watched the flick. It was also released amid the pandemic, making the watch a much-needed distraction. However, the show was subsequently canceled after the first season.

While several factors play a role in the cancelation of popular shows, the pandemic and high production costs seem to be the common ones. The excitement around some of the above shows, including Freeridge on social media, is proof of the fact that the reviews and viewership aren't the only driving factor when it comes to the cancelation of shows.

