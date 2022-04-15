Shambhala Music Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, dates and more

Canada’s longest-running EDM festival, Shambhala, is slated for July 22 to 25 this year. The music festival is an annual event that takes place on a ranch near Nelson, British Columbia. This year's event is taking place after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's event would mark the 23rd edition of this annual festival.

The headliners include What So Not, Valentino Khan, Tokimonsta, Slander and Cordae among others. According to organisers, over 100 additional acts and a surprise headliner will be announced as the festival approaches.

Festival Founder Jimmy Bundschuh said:

“To say we are thrilled to be back is an understatement. To a lot of us, Shambhala is way more than just a festival. It’s a place where we come back to connect with old friends and make new memories, and to have been starved of that over the last two years has been tough.”

Shambhala Music Festival 2022 Tickets

The general admission tickets for the event are available for $525 and grant access to the Festival Site from 8:00 AM (PST) on Friday, July 22nd, 2022 until Monday, July 25th, 2022. The ticket also includes free tent camping and free parking. Attendees are required to bring their own camping equipment. Tickets are available through the official website of the music festival.

Shambhala Music Festival 2022 Lineup

The Shambhala Music Festival 2022 will be headlined by Australian EDM project What So Not, French EDM artist CloZee, Grammy nominated DJ Tokimonsta and House Music artist Chris Lake among others.

The line up also includes Valentino Khan, Subtronics, Slander. Sébastien Léger Modular Live, Rudimental, Mr. Carmack, Justin Martin, Greg Wilson, DJ Premier, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Cordae, Chris Lorenzo, Channel Tres, Chali 2na & Cut Chemist, BBNO$ and Amon Tobin Presenting Two Fingers.

More about the festival

The festival debuted back in 1998 at the Salmo River Ranch when 500 people attended the event. The popularity of the festival grew with the years. By 2010, 10,000 guests were attending the electronic festival for what the festival goer’s call Shambhalove.

Currently, the festival attracts people as it features art, music and organic food supplied through its own venue. The festival page touts the festival as a non-sponsored, family-run anomaly. The Bundschuh family is behind making the event a success. The festival takes place near the Salmo River Ranch, a 500-acre working farm and the Salmo River runs through it.

In the summer months, the ranch becomes home to volunteers and event staff who prepare for and operate the event. There are seven performance stages: The Living Room, Amphitheater, The Fractal Forest, The Village, The Grove, The Grove: Cedar Lounge, and The Pagoda.

