Shania Twain headlined BST Hyde Park concert: Presale, tickets, date, venues and everything to know

Shania Twain's BST Hyde Park concert is scheduled to be held on July 7, 2024, as part of the titular festival. The singer will perform alongside the Corrs and other unannounced guests at the event, which will be her first time at the festival. The singer's concert will be preceded by the festival's other major performances, including Andrea Bocelli on July 5, 2024, and Roby Williams on July 6, 2024.

The singer announced her Hyde Park concert, which will be her debut at said festival, on February 9, 2024, stating in her announcement:

"London - I’m coming back for you baby!! It’s a real privilege to be headlining @bsthydepark on July 7th."

The presale for the concert at the BST Hyde Park festival will be held from February 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Access to the concert presale will be available to the singer's mailing list subscribers, which can be found on her official website.

General tickets for the concert will be available from February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the announcement of this website. Tickets can be purchased from BST Hyde Park's official website.

Shania Twain BST Hyde Park concert details

The BST Hyde Park festival concert by Shania Twain is scheduled to be held at Hyde Park in London, England on the festival grounds. The concert's special guest The Corrs is an Irish band best known for their second studio album, Talk on Corners, which was released on October 17, 1997. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Irish and UK album charts.

Shania Twain elaborated on the upcoming concert at the BST Hyde Park festival, for which other special guests will be announced in the near future, stating in a general press statement:

"I’ve seen so many of my own musical heroes headlining at Hyde Park and have wonderful summer memories there. It is a real privilege to headline my own show this year."

The concert is being presented by the American Express multinational bank holding and financial services, which is also the ticketing partner of the rest of the festival.

Other Partners of the concert include the second largest live music partner in the world, AEG Presents, as well as The Royal Parks, the UK governmental body that maintains Hyde Park.

Also supporting the concert will be Peroni Nastro Azzurro, an Italian lager company as well as Accor's new unlimited loyalty program, Accor Live Limitless (ALL). Other notable names in the partners list include British Airways as well as Vodafone and AXS.

Alongside the upcoming concert at the BST Hyde Park, Shania Twain is also set to perform at the BAKKT Theater at Planet Hollywood at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from May 5, 2024, to December 14, 2024, part of her upcoming Come On Over residency.

Speaking about the residency on May 15, 2024, in an exclusive interview with Billboard, the singer stated:

“If you want to change things or you want the show to evolve, it’s as if the whole building, the whole theater is my playroom for a while... I love that I get consistency that I can build a show that I don’t have to worry about moving around."

Shania Twain released her latest studio album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023, via Republic Records. The album peaked at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.

