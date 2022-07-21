Sharpwin fans furious as Freema Agyeman aka Helen Sharpe confirms exit from NBC series

Actress Freema Agyeman, who portrayed the role of Dr. Helen Sharpe in NBC's New Amsterdam, has quit the show. According to TVLine, the decision to exit the series was Agyeman's.

The actress has been a part of the show ever since the first season and has garnered critical acclaim for her performance in the role. Agyeman is departing the show ahead of its fifth and final season.

With that said, Freema Agyeman's shocking exit from the NBC show has angered Sharpwin fans, who have taken to Twitter to air their disappointment. Sharpwin refers to the name given by fans to the union between Helen and medical director Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold).

Thendz’ @ThatWeirdGurlly @sunmilovers David lies! There is no #Sharpwin without Sharpe. What will we be coming back for 🤷🏾‍♀️? @sunmilovers David lies! There is no #Sharpwin without Sharpe. What will we be coming back for 🤷🏾‍♀️?

Freema Agyeman aka Dr. Helen Sharpe exits NBC's New Amsterdam; leaves fans furious

News of Freema Agyeman quitting New Amsterdam was first reported by TVLine, following which the actress took to Instagram to share a post thanking her fans and talking about her journey in the show. In the post, Agyeman expressed her gratitude to her fans for their ''unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support.'' She clearly mentioned in the post that she won't be returning for the fifth and final season of New Amsterdam, although she did not explicitly state the reason. She wrote that the ''time has come'' for her character to ''hang up her white coat.''

Agyeman then spoke about her character Dr. Helen Sharpe in the post, saying she has ''meant so much'' to her, and that it has been a ''joy'' to portray the character throughout the four seasons of the show. The actress mentioned that she's ''incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series.''

Following Agyeman's announcement, series creator David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton shared a statement, according to TVLine, which read:

''We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story. As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.''

Fans of New Amsterdam and Freema Agyeman have been relentless on Twitter, expressing their disappointment, saying they can't imagine the show without the actress. Some viewers also criticized the show's writing.

Sandra @PekeGriffyn I saw the Freema thing, I'll honestly say that a lot of the Wish her all the best and thank you for giving us Helen during these 4 years.🫶 A pity that her farewell had to be like this. #FreemaAgyeman And now, after the game,I saw the Freema thing, I'll honestly say that a lot of the #NewAmsterdam show is gone.Wish her all the best and thank you for giving us Helen during these 4 years.🫶 A pity that her farewell had to be like this. And now, after the game,😅 I saw the Freema thing, I'll honestly say that a lot of the #NewAmsterdam show is gone.💔Wish her all the best and thank you for giving us Helen during these 4 years.🫶 A pity that her farewell had to be like this.😔 #FreemaAgyeman https://t.co/xgjllC5Atc

Chasus @Chasus6 @cjsabbagh1 @5ilindile now this with @itsjustnay Oh gawd!!! Sleepy hollow just when I was about healing over the disrespect of what #Ichabbie was!!!now this with #NewAmsterdam & mishandling of #Sharpwin this is why I didn't watch broadcast network shows!!! Arggghhh @cjsabbagh1 @5ilindile @itsjustnay Oh gawd!!! Sleepy hollow just when I was about healing over the disrespect of what #Ichabbie was!!!😭😭😭😭 now this with #NewAmsterdam & mishandling of #Sharpwin this is why I didn't watch broadcast network shows!!! Arggghhh https://t.co/vPsQxdSyxF

Season 4 finale ended on a sad note for series protagonist Dr. Max Goodwin. Helen and Max decided to get married in New York but Helen never came back from London. The episode ended with Max getting a call from her, saying she wasn't coming back.

Freema Agyeman's recent works

Freema Agyeman is reportedly a part of the upcoming Sky Original comedy show, Dreamland, starring Lily Allen. Over the years, the British actress has appeared in a number of television shows, including Sense8, Dr. Who, Law & Order: UK, The Carrie Diaries, and many more. Her film credits include Eat Locals , The Matrix Resurrections, North v South, and many more. She's also won quite a few awards, including Best Newcomer at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2007.

Agyeman's portrayal of Dr. Helen Sharpe in New Amsterdam has received critical acclaim and enjoys massive popularity among fans of the show. The first season premiered on NBC in 2018, and since then, Agyeman has been a regular on the show. New Amsterdam has released four seasons so far, with the fifth and final installment set to premiere on September 20, 2022.

