Shawn Kemp's Reebok Hurrikaze: Release date, where to buy, and more details explored

Reebok's highly coveted silhouette, Kamikaze II, now known as "Hurrikaze," is releasing a new colorway dressed up in Seattle Supersonics-friendly tones. The friendly tones over Hurrikaze honors NBA legend Shawn Kemp.

The silhouette will be released on Reebok along with a few selected retailers like Finish Line on April 15, 2022. Kamikaze II brings along OG colorways like green, black, and white from the days of the Seattle Sonics in the Reign Man aesthetic.

More about the upcoming Shawn Kemp's Reebok Hurrikaze

Reebok Kamikaze II “Sonics”

Style Code: GZ1566

Release Date: April 15, 2022

With rumors surrounding the basketball world that the NBA franchise of Seattle Sonics is returning to Emerald City, Reebok is embracing the change and remembering one of its finest players.

Green and yellow hoop-inspired gear is now being seen in the league's looming expansion. One of the most important sneakers in the NBA team's history is the Kamikaze II and an appropriate retro colorway for the return of the OG's is the "Sonics."

In 1995, Seattle was led by Shawn Kemp, who was given the nickname "The Reign Man" by Kevin Calabro, the legendary Seattle broadcaster. The nickname is now the inspiration behind the colorway and design of his signature sneaker silhouette. Of course, Seattle's weather conditions and rainy days were also a factor in making the shoes.

"Sonic" Hurricaze, formerly known as Kamikaze II, uses the inspiration from the rain quite literally upon the shoe design. The tie of colors such as white, yellow, green, and black is a nod to Seattle Supersonics, while the rain droplets seen upon the shoe upper is a nod to its legendary player, Shawn Kemp.

The shoe upper is constructed with smooth leather, with a base color outfitted in white to give way to team-inspired accents. The upper is taken over by zig-zag overlays across the base layer. The zig-zag overlays are accentuated in a bold green hue upon the midsoles as well as the base layer.

The base layer further adds detailing with the features of fake water droplets as a nod to Kemp's "Reign/Rain Man" nickname. While the midsoles add detailing with a feature of speckles in yellow hue. Further pops of yellow can be witnessed upon touching down on the laces and branding through the sneaker's tongue logo with the Reebok feature. The yellow accent adds on to the nostalgic feel of the Sonics' glory days.

A black lining can be seen upon the tongue, and the pull tab helps in breaking up from the white and green upper. Although the Seattle franchise is no longer seen upon the court, shoes like the Reebok Hurricaze "sonics" help commemoration among fans and sneakerheads to relive the days of the golden era of Seattle basketball.

The shoes are set to drop on April 15, 2022 on the Finish Line with a few selected retailers for a retail price of $120.

