Shawn Mendes Wonder Tour adopts sustainability initiatives in bid to achieve climate positive atmosphere

Shawn Mendes recently announced his world tour in support of his 2020 album Wonder. The singer has now announced sustainability initiatives for the climate-friendly tour, slated for June.

In a statement, the 28-year old singer said:

“When we first started talking about ‘greening the tour,’ I took a hard look at the many different things that make up our carbon footprint and was faced with the reality that doing one of my favorite things – touring – has a massive impact on the climate crisis. But every decision we make can have a positive outcome.”

What steps is Shawn Mendes taking to make Wonder a climate-friendly tour?

Merchandise from the Wonder tour will be made with sustainable fabrics and fewer dyes, according to Billboard. Moreover, the show will try to achieve a reduced emissions goal with the help of energy-efficient lighting and power supply for the show.

Furthermore, the crew will use sustainable fuel options while traveling. Food will be sourced from local farms, and any excess will be fonated to the appropriate organizations, or donated.

Fans are also being encouraged to use carpool or any other mode of sustainable transportation to travel to the shows in order to make sure that the tour remains carbon negative. Mendes wants to educate fans about these efforts by including an Impact Village per tour stop, so fans can learn how they should combat climate change.

The singer will also make donations and support local climate change activists and environmental organizations.

In his statement, Mendes said,

“My team and I have worked humbly with climate scientists and youth activists to understand how we can reduce tour emissions and have developed a program that has allowed us to reduce our carbon impact by 50 percent per show this tour compared to the last tour, and to further mitigate all other unavoidable emissions to become a climate positive (carbon negative) tour.”

He further added:

“We are in a pivotal moment for climate, and it’s crucial to me that this tour is a step in the right direction.”

Shawn Mendes Wonder tour

Shawn Mendes’ Wonder tour will kick off on June 27 in Portland, Oregon and will stretch through August. The first leg of the tour will be supported by Dermont Kennedy. The second leg of the tour will be supported by Tate McRae. The tour will extend to the UK and Europe in 2023.

Shawn Mendes is also scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango event on June 4. The event will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

