Shawn Mendes Wonder World Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

This June, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will be hitting the road for his Wonder World Tour. The tour is in support of his 2020-released album Wonder. Shawn Mendes has now announced new dates mapping 13 venues in North America.

The first leg of the tour will begin on June 27 in Portland, Oregon and will run through August and will be supported by Dermot Kennedy. In the second leg of the tour, Shawn Mendes will be supported by Tate McRae. The tour will extend to the UK and Europe in 2023.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, April 8, via Ticketmaster, the official website of Wonder the Tour and the UTEP Box Office.

Shawn Mendes North American Tour 2022 dates

Shawn Mendes @ShawnMendes New #WonderTheWorldTour shows added in North America & more tickets added to all NA dates 🤍 Presales for new shows start Weds 4/6, & newly added tickets go onsale Friday 4/8. All ticket & presale info at wonderthetour.com New #WonderTheWorldTour shows added in North America & more tickets added to all NA dates 🤍 Presales for new shows start Weds 4/6, & newly added tickets go onsale Friday 4/8. All ticket & presale info at wonderthetour.com https://t.co/FlICMwBGEs

June 27 -- Portland, OR – Moda Center

June 28 -- Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 30 -- Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

July 2 -- Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 4 -- Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

July 5 -- Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

July 7 -- Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

July 9 -- St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 10 -- Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

July 12 -- Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

July 15 -- Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

July 16 -- St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 19 -- Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 20 -- Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

July 22 -- Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 23 -- Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

July 27 -- Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 29 -- Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

July 31 -- Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 2 -- Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 5 -- Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 6 -- Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 12 -- Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

August 15 -- Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

August 16 -- Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

August 19 -- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 20 -- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 7 -- Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

September 9 -- Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

September 10 -- Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

September 12 -- San Jose, CA – SAP Center

September 15 -- Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

September 17 -- Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

September 19 -- San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

September 21 -- Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

September 24 -- Denver, CO – Ball Arena

September 26 -- Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

September 27 -- Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

September 29 -- El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

October 1 -- Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 3 -- Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 4 -- Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 7 -- Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Arena

October 8 -- Miami, FL – FTX Arena

October 11 -- Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

October 12 -- Orlando, FL – Amway Center

October 14 -- Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 16 -- Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

October 18 -- Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

October 19 -- Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 21 -- Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

October 22 -- Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 24 -- Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 26 -- Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Shawn Mendes UK and Europe Tour 2023 dates

May 31 -- Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

June 1-- Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

June 3-- Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena

June 5 -- Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena

June 7 -- Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

June 9 -- Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

June 11 -- Bilbao, Spain – BEC! Arena

June 14 -- Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 16 -- Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna

June 19 -- Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

June 20 -- Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

June 22 -- Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

June 25 -- Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

June 27 -- Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

June 29 -- Paris, France – La Défense Arena

July 2 -- Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena

July 3 -- Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

July 5 -- Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

July June 23 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

July 9 -- Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

July 11 -- Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

July 13 -- Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

July 15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

July 1 June 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

July 18 -- Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

July 19 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotterdam Aho

July 22 -- London, UK – The O2

July 25 -- Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

July 2 June 23 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

July 28 -- Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro

July 29 -- Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

August 1 -- Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Shawn Mendes slated to perform at the KIIS FM Wango Tango event

(Image via Instagram / @shawnmendes)

Before Shawn Mendes commences his Wonder World Tour, he is scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango event. The event is slated for June 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and broadcast for audiences on iHeartMedia radio stations in the US from 7:00 pm PT to 10:00 pm ET.

Apart from Shawn Mendes, the lineup includes performances by Camila Cabello, Becky G, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Latto, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Lauv, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle and Em Beihold, along with a set by Diplo at Dusk.

The VIP presale for the event begins on Thursday, April 7 at 10:00 am PT and the tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, April 8 at 10:00 am PT via axs.com.

More about Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has given many hits since his debut studio album in 2015. His album Handwritten topped the US Billboard 200, making Shawn Mendes one of the five artists to debut at No 1 before 18.

His single Stitches reached number 1 in the UK and top 10 in US and Canada. The artist’s success grew with albums like Illuminate in 2016 and a self-titled album in 2018. He has also released hits like Treat You Better, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back If I Can't Have You and Señorita.

In 2020, Shawn Mendes released his fourth studio album Wonder, making Mendes the youngest male artist ever to top the Billboard 200 with four studio albums. Last month, he released the single When You're Gone.

Edited by Srijan Sen