Shawn Mendes Wonder World Tour 2022 tickets: Presale, where to buy, dates, and more

This June, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will be hitting the road for his Wonder World Tour. The tour is in support of his 2020-released album Wonder. Shawn Mendes has now announced new dates mapping 13 venues in North America.
The first leg of the tour will begin on June 27 in Portland, Oregon and will run through August and will be supported by Dermot Kennedy. In the second leg of the tour, Shawn Mendes will be supported by Tate McRae. The tour will extend to the UK and Europe in 2023.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10:00 am on Friday, April 8, via Ticketmaster, the official website of Wonder the Tour and the UTEP Box Office.
Shawn Mendes North American Tour 2022 dates
June 27 -- Portland, OR – Moda Center
June 28 -- Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 30 -- Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
July 2 -- Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 4 -- Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
July 5 -- Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
July 7 -- Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
July 9 -- St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
July 10 -- Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
July 12 -- Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
July 15 -- Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
July 16 -- St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 19 -- Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 20 -- Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 22 -- Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 23 -- Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
July 27 -- Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 29 -- Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
July 31 -- Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
August 2 -- Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
August 5 -- Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 6 -- Boston, MA – TD Garden
August 12 -- Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
August 15 -- Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
August 16 -- Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
August 19 -- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
August 20 -- Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
September 7 -- Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
September 9 -- Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
September 10 -- Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
September 12 -- San Jose, CA – SAP Center
September 15 -- Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
September 17 -- Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
September 19 -- San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
September 21 -- Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
September 24 -- Denver, CO – Ball Arena
September 26 -- Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
September 27 -- Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
September 29 -- El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
October 1 -- Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 3 -- Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 4 -- Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 7 -- Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Memorial Arena
October 8 -- Miami, FL – FTX Arena
October 11 -- Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
October 12 -- Orlando, FL – Amway Center
October 14 -- Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
October 16 -- Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
October 18 -- Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
October 19 -- Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 21 -- Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
October 22 -- Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 24 -- Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 26 -- Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Shawn Mendes UK and Europe Tour 2023 dates
May 31 -- Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
June 1-- Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
June 3-- Bordeaux, France – Arkéa Arena
June 5 -- Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena
June 7 -- Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
June 9 -- Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
June 11 -- Bilbao, Spain – BEC! Arena
June 14 -- Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
June 16 -- Budapest, Hungary – Papp László Budapest Sportaréna
June 19 -- Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
June 20 -- Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
June 22 -- Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
June 25 -- Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
June 27 -- Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
June 29 -- Paris, France – La Défense Arena
July 2 -- Mannheim, Germany – SAP Arena
July 3 -- Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
July 5 -- Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
July June 23 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
July 9 -- Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
July 11 -- Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
July 13 -- Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
July 15 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
July 1 June 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
July 18 -- Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
July 19 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands – Rotterdam Aho
July 22 -- London, UK – The O2
July 25 -- Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
July 2 June 23 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
July 28 -- Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro
July 29 -- Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
August 1 -- Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Shawn Mendes slated to perform at the KIIS FM Wango Tango event
Before Shawn Mendes commences his Wonder World Tour, he is scheduled to perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango event. The event is slated for June 4 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and broadcast for audiences on iHeartMedia radio stations in the US from 7:00 pm PT to 10:00 pm ET.
Apart from Shawn Mendes, the lineup includes performances by Camila Cabello, Becky G, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Latto, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tate McRae, Lauv, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Gayle and Em Beihold, along with a set by Diplo at Dusk.
The VIP presale for the event begins on Thursday, April 7 at 10:00 am PT and the tickets for the general public will be available starting Friday, April 8 at 10:00 am PT via axs.com.
More about Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes has given many hits since his debut studio album in 2015. His album Handwritten topped the US Billboard 200, making Shawn Mendes one of the five artists to debut at No 1 before 18.
His single Stitches reached number 1 in the UK and top 10 in US and Canada. The artist’s success grew with albums like Illuminate in 2016 and a self-titled album in 2018. He has also released hits like Treat You Better, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back If I Can't Have You and Señorita.
In 2020, Shawn Mendes released his fourth studio album Wonder, making Mendes the youngest male artist ever to top the Billboard 200 with four studio albums. Last month, he released the single When You're Gone.