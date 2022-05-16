"She was 25": Julia Fox slammed for claiming Amber Heard did not abuse Johnny Depp as she had 'no power' 

Italian-American actress Julia Fox was bashed online for supporting Amber Heard amid her ongoing defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, stating that she "never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him."

In a post shared by the Spanish gossip page TrasheCultural, the 32-year-old model commented on a post talking about The Rum Diary co-stars' trial while taking a dig at Depp, stating that he is controlling Heard's life.

"So in love with her and this is clearly a sick way of controlling her life by suing her all over the world."

In another screenshot, which went viral on social media, Fox stated that although Heard hit Depp, it would not be called "abuse."

Viral screenshot of Julia Fox's comment. (Image via Twitter/@angela_callisto)

"Wrong. She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to be abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."

Twitter reactions to Julia Fox's support for Amber Heard

Twitterati was not impressed by Julia Fox's stance on the entire Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. Several users slammed the Uncut Gems star for her words, with some even saying that she is trying to stay "relevant" after dating rapper Kanye West.

b ✧⡱ @j0hnnycdpp julia fox really said with her whole chest that even though amber heard hit johnny depp, it wasn’t abuse because she was 25??? julia fox really said with her whole chest that even though amber heard hit johnny depp, it wasn’t abuse because she was 25??? https://t.co/CDDvpkHd2X

Lou Zaynis @Schmoke2Real Julia Fox defending Amber Heard is no surprise. Gold digging white women will always support each other <3 Julia Fox defending Amber Heard is no surprise. Gold digging white women will always support each other <3

Nelly🤍 #ReleaseTheAyerCut @nellsbells0

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp I was starting to like Julia Fox and then she defended Amber Heard. Ew I was starting to like Julia Fox and then she defended Amber Heard. Ew #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/dD3Hld9Qbv

Oya @LatinOnyx44 Julia Fox needs to STFU!!! That dumb Bitch has no idea how abuse works I see!! That man was abused by Amber Heard!! Hitting someone in a relationship is called DOMESTIC VIOLENCE that’s Abuse you Cee yoU Next Tuesday!! Julia Fox needs to STFU!!! That dumb Bitch has no idea how abuse works I see!! That man was abused by Amber Heard!! Hitting someone in a relationship is called DOMESTIC VIOLENCE that’s Abuse you Cee yoU Next Tuesday!!

taika waititi stan account @maxrebosrevenge Julia Fox had literally the entire internet behind her and unparalleled levels of clout with her uncut gems video and she just ruined it instantly by defending amber heard. Crazy reversal. Julia Fox had literally the entire internet behind her and unparalleled levels of clout with her uncut gems video and she just ruined it instantly by defending amber heard. Crazy reversal.

John Markley @johndrewmarkley Julia Fox just straight-up saying a woman beating her husband isn't abuse, because Power. I mean I know a lot of Amber Heard stans THINK that, but they're usually not that obvious. Julia Fox just straight-up saying a woman beating her husband isn't abuse, because Power. I mean I know a lot of Amber Heard stans THINK that, but they're usually not that obvious. https://t.co/wMDI5ps1ZN

Carmen @spaciekadet Julia Fox trying to remain relevant after Ye. Definition of abuse: treating a person/animal with cruelty and violence. Definition of violence: behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt. Bitch, get a dictionary #JusticeForJohhnyDepp Julia Fox trying to remain relevant after Ye. Definition of abuse: treating a person/animal with cruelty and violence. Definition of violence: behaviour involving physical force intended to hurt. Bitch, get a dictionary #JusticeForJohhnyDepp

rottenborn hate account 🌸 @brittannia_a lol kanye west had the same divorce lawyer as amber heard and he dated julia fox who recently defended amber - that tells you all you need to know about these abusers and enablers. lol kanye west had the same divorce lawyer as amber heard and he dated julia fox who recently defended amber - that tells you all you need to know about these abusers and enablers.

rottenborn hate account 🌸 @brittannia_a



amber heard was 26 y/o and financially independent from him the whole time her and johnny depp were together. she in in multiple audio tapes admitting to starting fights and refusing to let him leave her violence. julia fox shut the eff up challenge.amber heard was 26 y/o and financially independent from him the whole time her and johnny depp were together. she in in multiple audio tapes admitting to starting fights and refusing to let him leave her violence. #justiceforjohnnydepp julia fox shut the eff up challenge. amber heard was 26 y/o and financially independent from him the whole time her and johnny depp were together. she in in multiple audio tapes admitting to starting fights and refusing to let him leave her violence. #justiceforjohnnydepp https://t.co/mlAjt0wtEW

Sandy Turnbull @MUFC1908

What a VILE thing it is.

#AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp According to Julia Fox women can’t be abusive when they’re 25 🤷What a VILE thing it is. According to Julia Fox women can’t be abusive when they’re 25 🤷What a VILE thing it is.#AmberHeard #JohnnyDepp https://t.co/5sMmmJrDN7

M F @sweetishblonde No one should be surprised #JuliaFox supports #AmberHeard — She dated Kanye right after Kim to get in the public eye to advance her career. Like attracts like. Somewhat think she’s supporting her to be quirky/different since that’s her brand… anyway, #JusticeForJohnny No one should be surprised #JuliaFox supports #AmberHeard — She dated Kanye right after Kim to get in the public eye to advance her career. Like attracts like. Somewhat think she’s supporting her to be quirky/different since that’s her brand… anyway, #JusticeForJohnny

Dani ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🩹 @iamdani_15 Julia Fox is only defending Amber Heard because they do drugs together Julia Fox is only defending Amber Heard because they do drugs together

Stac @StacOcean Strawberry Fields ミ☆ @sunflxwervolsix Are we surprised Julia Fox is giving a trash opinion about Johnny Depp and Ambrr Heard? I mean she did date Kayne West while he was sending death threats to Pete Davidson. She doesn't have the best morals. Are we surprised Julia Fox is giving a trash opinion about Johnny Depp and Ambrr Heard? I mean she did date Kayne West while he was sending death threats to Pete Davidson. She doesn't have the best morals. Julia fox is just trash, she just wants to add a few more minutes to her 15 minute fame. twitter.com/sunflxwervolsi… Julia fox is just trash, she just wants to add a few more minutes to her 15 minute fame. twitter.com/sunflxwervolsi…

Angela Callisto @angela_callisto Oh Julia Fox.

He loved her. That was HER power.

She isolated him. That was HER power.

Power doesn’t come from just age, money and physical stature. Ps. They were about the same size. Power comes from a multitude of things. Love. Being a great force.

You. Are wrong. Oh Julia Fox. He loved her. That was HER power. She isolated him. That was HER power. Power doesn’t come from just age, money and physical stature. Ps. They were about the same size. Power comes from a multitude of things. Love. Being a great force. You. Are wrong. https://t.co/hRKdpnQLtL

Amber Heard has a small number of supporters

Julia Fox is one of the few celebrities who have supported Amber Heard during the ongoing high-profile defamation trial. Aside from her, radio personality, Howard Stern has come forward to slam Johnny Depp for his "overacting" in the trial.

In late April, the radio broadcaster stated that Depp was a narcissist on his SiriusXM show, as this is what narcissists do.

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’ If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Rastaman @rastamanlive2 Howard Stern called out Johnny Depp for “overacting” while Depp testified against Amber Heard during the former couple’s defamation trial, which has been livestreamed on various platforms since April 11. Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she alluded to their alleged... Howard Stern called out Johnny Depp for “overacting” while Depp testified against Amber Heard during the former couple’s defamation trial, which has been livestreamed on various platforms since April 11. Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she alluded to their alleged... https://t.co/RX1ygqA2Kf

As per Page Six, actress Ellen Barkin will also be taking a stand in the high-profile defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The 68-year-old star had previously alleged that Depp was abusive to her when they briefly dated in 1994.

Barkin also testified in Depp's trial against The Sun in 2020, stating the actor allegedly threw a bottle of wine across a hotel room after becoming envious and furious.

Pomta✊ @0517pomta Ellen Barkin claims to have dated Johnny Depp in 1997.

However, the picture of Johnny and Ellen was taken only once in 1994.

(Johnny always held hands with his ex-girlfriends, but he didn't hold hands with Ellen, right? ) Ellen Barkin claims to have dated Johnny Depp in 1997.However, the picture of Johnny and Ellen was taken only once in 1994. (Johnny always held hands with his ex-girlfriends, but he didn't hold hands with Ellen, right? ) https://t.co/aFbnQslt13

However, Depp stated that his ex carried a grudge and that her charges were "untrue."

Depp sued for defamation of $50 million against an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Heard has filed a countersuit of $100 million, accusing him of waging a "smear campaign" against her and referring to his lawsuit as "abuse and harassment."

Edited by Suchitra