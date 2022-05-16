"She was 25": Julia Fox slammed for claiming Amber Heard did not abuse Johnny Depp as she had 'no power' 

Italian-American actress Julia Fox was bashed online for supporting Amber Heard amid her ongoing defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, stating that she "never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him."
In a post shared by the Spanish gossip page TrasheCultural, the 32-year-old model commented on a post talking about The Rum Diary co-stars' trial while taking a dig at Depp, stating that he is controlling Heard's life.
"So in love with her and this is clearly a sick way of controlling her life by suing her all over the world."
In another screenshot, which went viral on social media, Fox stated that although Heard hit Depp, it would not be called "abuse."
"Wrong. She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to be abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."
Twitter reactions to Julia Fox's support for Amber Heard
Twitterati was not impressed by Julia Fox's stance on the entire Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. Several users slammed the Uncut Gems star for her words, with some even saying that she is trying to stay "relevant" after dating rapper Kanye West.
Amber Heard has a small number of supporters
Julia Fox is one of the few celebrities who have supported Amber Heard during the ongoing high-profile defamation trial. Aside from her, radio personality, Howard Stern has come forward to slam Johnny Depp for his "overacting" in the trial.
In late April, the radio broadcaster stated that Depp was a narcissist on his SiriusXM show, as this is what narcissists do.
“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’ If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along. You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”
As per Page Six, actress Ellen Barkin will also be taking a stand in the high-profile defamation trial against Johnny Depp. The 68-year-old star had previously alleged that Depp was abusive to her when they briefly dated in 1994.
Barkin also testified in Depp's trial against The Sun in 2020, stating the actor allegedly threw a bottle of wine across a hotel room after becoming envious and furious.
However, Depp stated that his ex carried a grudge and that her charges were "untrue."
Depp sued for defamation of $50 million against an op-ed Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Heard has filed a countersuit of $100 million, accusing him of waging a "smear campaign" against her and referring to his lawsuit as "abuse and harassment."