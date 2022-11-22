"She has brought the curse on her family": Woman climbs Mayan pyramid in viral video, attacked by crowd moments after 

Footage of a woman climbing the sacred Mayan Pyramid in Chichen Itza, Mexico, has gone viral across social media platforms. Following the lady’s descent, she was heckled and booed viciously by passersby. Netizens have since condemned her actions online.

A video of a woman climbing the Mayan Pyramid has gone viral online. In the clip, security can be seen ushering the lady down from the monument. She went on to be greeted by a massive and enraged crowd who shouted at her to be imprisoned.

TikToker user Angela Lopeze posted the clip on the video sharing platform, and it was quick to go viral. The netizen wrote in the post:

“This is so disrespectful… don’t mess with my Mexican people.”

In the video, the woman was also seen performing a dance on top of the Mayan pyramid as people shouted at her. She seemed unbothered by people’s reactions as well. When she made her way through the crowd, people were seen throwing rubbish and water at her.

A disrespectful tourist climbs an ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico and gets booed

Although the crowd’s reaction is not clearly audible, few people were chanting “cárcel” at the woman, which means “jail” in Spanish. Some people were also screaming “sacrifice, sacrifice” at the lady.

For those unversed, it is illegal to climb the Mayan pyramid. Tourists are not allowed to do so to protect the historical site. Initially, people were allowed to climb to the top of the towering site. However, as time passes, regulations have become much stricter to preserve the location.

The Game of Thrones (2011) Season 5 finale, "Mother's Mercy"



The Game of Thrones (2011) Season 5 finale, "Mother's Mercy"

Netizens react to woman climbing the historic Mayan pyramid

Internet users attempted to make light of the situation as they endlessly fired at the woman. Many expressed their views on whether people should be allowed to climb the pyramids. A few tweets read:

The crowd yelling "jail, jail, jail!" makes me feel better about society seeing these acts as egregious rather than applaudable

And then she had to dance once at the top. Smh. There are human remains inside there. It's like dancing on top of a grave. The disrespect.

Imagine if someone climbed up on the altar in a cathedral and did a rude dance—this pyramid is sacred and that's what she did

She's lucky they didn't demonstrate how those alters were used.

The identity of the woman who had to face the internet’s vitriol remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Everything to know about El Castillo, the Mayan pyramid

The pyramid the woman climbed is known as El Castillo or the Kukulcan Pyramid. It is 30 meters high and has 365 steps. The latter signifies the number of days in a year. The ancient monument is regarded as one of the most remarkable structures in the world. It was built somewhere between the 8th and 12th centuries, which happens to consist of the pre-Columbian Mayan civilization.

It has been reported that the pyramids contain rich treasures. Live Science also reported that their pyramids have smaller ones inside the larger pyramid. For example, the El Castillo pyramid contains a pyramid, inside a pyramid that is already within a pyramid, similar to a Russian nesting doll.

According to legend, the Kukulcan, a feathered serpent god, descends heaven and blesses his mortal worshippers twice a year. According to myths, he then makes his way to the underworld. During the events, the sun casts a show on the northern section of the El Castillo pyramid that resembles a slithering snake.

Local media reported that a tourist fatally slipped 60 feet to the ground in 2006, while on the pyramid. In 2021, a visitor of the site was brought to court after ascending the historic Mayan pyramid.

