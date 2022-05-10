×
Create
Notifications

“She deserved to win”: Fans celebrate as Oklahoma’s AleXa beats Washington’s Allen Stone in American Song Contest

AleXa won American Song Contest Season 1 (Image via alexa_zbofficial/Instagram)
AleXa won American Song Contest Season 1 (Image via alexa_zbofficial/Instagram)
Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 10, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Feature

The grand finale of American Song Contest Season 1 aired on Monday on NBC, and the episode included 10 contestants from different states.

American Song Contest is a singing reality show that follows the Eurovision concept and features well-established singers as contestants. The latest episode was the first season’s grand finale, and AleXa was declared the winner of the competition.

AleXa from Oklahoma won the trophy in Season 1, beating Washington’s Allen Stone in the combined voting points of the audience and jury. Viewers were pleased with the results, and they found AleXa deserving of the title.

What do fans have to say?

Fans were thrilled that AleXa won American Song Contest. Earlier, Washington’s Allen Stone led the chart after the jury points round. Juries from the Mid West, New England, Mountains, Mid Atlantic, South West, and Pacific West voted for Washington, and none of them gave points to Oklahoma.

On the jury’s list, Oklahoma’s AleXa was in the fifth position. However, the results took an interesting turn after the audience’s votes were added to the jury’s votes. AleXa topped the final list, and Allen Stone from Washington was in the fifth position.

Oklahoma was leading with 710 points, while Colorado (which came second) scored 503 points.

Fans were satisfied with the results and shared their opinions on social media:

AleXa would have won even in a pure 50/50 jury and televote split, her televote was that impressive. A deserved champion! #AmericanSongContest
Of course AleXa wins, very well deserved 👏🏼 #AmericanSongContest
Congratulations Oklahoma on Winning #AmericanSongContest!! Truly a bop, well deserved!!! twitter.com/nathinsta/stat…
i’m sure no one else cares about this but alexa deserved!!! #americansongcontest twitter.com/nbc/status/152…
CONGRATULATIONS @AleXa_ZB FOR WINNING THE #americansongcontest WELL DESERVED WOO HOOOOO https://t.co/hKxOdES73B
AleXa won!! She deserved it 100%!! #AmericanSongContest https://t.co/74b93bBg56
YESSSSSSSSS ALEXA FREAKING WON THE WHOLE THING!!!! SO SO WELL DESERVED. Congratulations @AleXa_ZB!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️#AmericanSongContest #AleXaOnASC #AleXa #알렉사
A WIN FOR ALL KOREANS AND KOREAN-AMERICANS AND PUT K-POP BACK IN THE US SPOTLIGHT WITH THE LIKES OF BTS AND PSY!!!! 🇰🇷🇺🇸🔥💃🏻CONGRATS @AleXa_ZB !!!!!!! YOU DESERVED IT <3 #AmericanSongContest twitter.com/nbc/status/152…
they way some people are talking about alexa is very odd to me... she deserved to win. she's a great vocalist. she's an amazing performer. let's not be hateful cause she a kpop idol. #AmericanSongContest
CONGRATULATIONS to the First Winner of #AmericanSongContest …. Oklahoma’s own K-Pop & Global Phenomenon #AleXa #Wonderland is FANtastic!!!! So well deserved! Such a fan!!! So proud of her & the rest of the 56 states & territories! And @kellyclarkson & @SnoopDogg #ASC https://t.co/peo9nEDQVM
#AmericanSongContest 🏆 AleXa deserves to be the winner❤️‍🔥#알렉사 #AleXa #kpop #AleXaOnASC #AmericanSongContest #WONDERLAND https://t.co/yTArbD4lDy
I KNEW IT!!! She has been my favorite from the beginning of the season! CONGRATS @AleXa_ZB!!! Well deserved!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #AmericanSongContest #AleXaOnASC twitter.com/nbc/status/152…

Who is American Song Contest winner AleXa?

In the initial episodes, AleXa was criticized by viewers for lip-syncing. However, she proved everyone wrong throughout the season.

Born and raised in Tulsa, AleXa (aka Alexandra Christine Schneiderman) moved to Seoul, South Korea at the age of 21. Her popularity as a singer came in 2016 after she won Rising Legends. Her first single, Bomb, was released in 2019. A year later, her songs Do Or Die and Decoherence won multiple awards. AleXa performed her original song Wonderland on American Song Contest.

The artist’s bio on NBC’s site reads:

“In 2021, AleXa released Y2K-inspired ‘ReviveR' with dance track ‘Xtra,' performed the national anthem for the Los Angeles Dodgers and became the first K-pop artist to host a fan meeting in the metaverse within the action-shooter game ‘Scavengers.’”

The finale of the show featured ten finalists. Here's the list with the final rankings:

  1. Oklahoma’s AleXa
  2. Colorado’s Riker Lynch
  3. Kentucky’s Jordan Smith
  4. Texas’ Grant Knoche
  5. Washington’s Allen Stone
  6. American Samoa’s Tenelle
  7. Connecticut’s Michael Bolton
  8. Alabama’s Ni/Co
  9. North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks
  10. Tennessee’s Tyler Braden
Also Read Article Continues below

The singing competition series was hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी