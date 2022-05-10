“She deserved to win”: Fans celebrate as Oklahoma’s AleXa beats Washington’s Allen Stone in American Song Contest

The grand finale of American Song Contest Season 1 aired on Monday on NBC, and the episode included 10 contestants from different states.

American Song Contest is a singing reality show that follows the Eurovision concept and features well-established singers as contestants. The latest episode was the first season’s grand finale, and AleXa was declared the winner of the competition.

AleXa from Oklahoma won the trophy in Season 1, beating Washington’s Allen Stone in the combined voting points of the audience and jury. Viewers were pleased with the results, and they found AleXa deserving of the title.

What do fans have to say?

Fans were thrilled that AleXa won American Song Contest. Earlier, Washington’s Allen Stone led the chart after the jury points round. Juries from the Mid West, New England, Mountains, Mid Atlantic, South West, and Pacific West voted for Washington, and none of them gave points to Oklahoma.

On the jury’s list, Oklahoma’s AleXa was in the fifth position. However, the results took an interesting turn after the audience’s votes were added to the jury’s votes. AleXa topped the final list, and Allen Stone from Washington was in the fifth position.

Oklahoma was leading with 710 points, while Colorado (which came second) scored 503 points.

Fans were satisfied with the results and shared their opinions on social media:

Brent🇪🇸🇸🇪 @eurovisionbrent AleXa would have won even in a pure 50/50 jury and televote split, her televote was that impressive. A deserved champion! #AmericanSongContest AleXa would have won even in a pure 50/50 jury and televote split, her televote was that impressive. A deserved champion! #AmericanSongContest

Charlotte @charvalerie 🏼 #AmericanSongContest Of course AleXa wins, very well deserved Of course AleXa wins, very well deserved 👏🏼 #AmericanSongContest

amara🧸 @jakeluvbot they way some people are talking about alexa is very odd to me... she deserved to win. she's a great vocalist. she's an amazing performer. let's not be hateful cause she a kpop idol. #AmericanSongContest they way some people are talking about alexa is very odd to me... she deserved to win. she's a great vocalist. she's an amazing performer. let's not be hateful cause she a kpop idol. #AmericanSongContest

Who is American Song Contest winner AleXa?

In the initial episodes, AleXa was criticized by viewers for lip-syncing. However, she proved everyone wrong throughout the season.

Born and raised in Tulsa, AleXa (aka Alexandra Christine Schneiderman) moved to Seoul, South Korea at the age of 21. Her popularity as a singer came in 2016 after she won Rising Legends. Her first single, Bomb, was released in 2019. A year later, her songs Do Or Die and Decoherence won multiple awards. AleXa performed her original song Wonderland on American Song Contest.

The artist’s bio on NBC’s site reads:

“In 2021, AleXa released Y2K-inspired ‘ReviveR' with dance track ‘Xtra,' performed the national anthem for the Los Angeles Dodgers and became the first K-pop artist to host a fan meeting in the metaverse within the action-shooter game ‘Scavengers.’”

The finale of the show featured ten finalists. Here's the list with the final rankings:

Oklahoma’s AleXa Colorado’s Riker Lynch Kentucky’s Jordan Smith Texas’ Grant Knoche Washington’s Allen Stone American Samoa’s Tenelle Connecticut’s Michael Bolton Alabama’s Ni/Co North Dakota’s Chloe Fredericks Tennessee’s Tyler Braden

The singing competition series was hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

