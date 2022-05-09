What time will American Song Contest Season 1 grand finale air? Top 10 finalists, air date, plot and more explored

The gala music competition, American Song Contest, is finally coming to an end on May 9. The show will release its grand finale on Tuesday with its top ten performers. The music competition began on March 21 in the hunt for the best singer or band in the USA. After weeks of performances, the show finally has the lineup of finalists who will be performing live in the finale.

American Song Contest features 56 singers from all across the country competing to emerge as the best singer. Participants in the show are not only solo performers, but comprise duos and bands as well.

All the participants are well known singers, who sing to win country’s vote. The one who wins the maximum votes at the end of every round advances, and will ultimately win the show. Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are the panelists in the music competition.

It took the show two live semi-finale rounds to identify its top ten singers. Initially, out of 56 participants, only 22 could make their spot in the qualifying round. The semi-finale gave the participants their last chance to make it to the finale.

The first 11 singers appeared in the first episode of the semi-finale, and the second round only left five spots for the next set of 11 singers.

The show now has its top ten contestants, who will be competing in episode 8, the finale of American Song Contest. The artists who are in the last round of the show are listed below:

1) Allen Stone representing Washington

2) Riker Lynch representing Colorado

3) Alexa representing Oklahoma

4) Jordan Smith representing Kentucky

5) NI/Co representing Alabama

6) Chloe Fredericks representing North Dakota

7) Tyler Branden representing Tennessee

8) Michael Bolton representing Connecticut

9) Grant Knoche representing Texas

10) Tenelle representing America Samoa

In the grand finale, the singers will be singing live for the last time to win the show and a life-altering music deal with music producers. Moreover, as they sing, they will receive live voting from the audience, and the jury will ultimately decide the winner of the show.

The finale episode will also feature a celebrity guest who will also announce the result and reveal the winner.

The producers of American Song Contest are Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman and Ola Melzig alongside Propagate's Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Gregory Lipstone. The series belongs to Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Viewers can watch the American Song Contest live on May 9 at 8.00 PM ET on NBC.

