Who is Jonah Prill on American Song Contest? Montana-born Influencer calls himself TikTok Cowboy

NBC’s mega music competition American Song Contest kick-started on March 21. The Eurovision-inspired show features 56 contestants as singles, duos, and bands. Jonah Prill will be appearing as one of the single contestants on the show.

The Montana native drew deep inspiration from his grandfather, Dean Evans, who was a country boy and sang songs like Lottin Dottin, and played multiple other gigs from Texas to the East Coast. Today, Prill is known as a Montana native because his grandfather moved from Texas to Montana to become a cowboy.

Apart from Jonah Prill, several other contestants will represent 50 states in six territories of the US along with singing original songs every week to get maximum votes in the country. The winner of American Song Contest will bag the title and a grand cash prize.

Jonah Prill of American Song Contest is famous as TikTok Cowboy

The 24-year-old Jonah Prill was born and brought up in Montana. He grew up hiking in a gorgeous countryside that was filled with mountains and pine trees. Apart from finding solace in the calm nature of the country, he was also fascinated by music. He grew up listening to country music when he was in high school.

In fact, he describes his liking on social media as:

“Country music, cattle, and sunburns - the Montana summer essentials."

Had he not had much passion for music, Prill would have just led a simple life, working with the cattle, playing music on a small scale, and getting an ordinary job. However, life had different plans for him.

Eventually, he started learning guitar and was indeed very quick to learn the chords. Prill’s friends and family were highly impressed by his relentless improvement day by day. Later, the country boy decided to step into social media platforms and showcase his talent.

Rightfully, Jonah became a famous face as Tik Toker Cowboy who sang mind-blowing country music. Now a social media influencer, the Montana singer likes to sing songs that narrate the story of his life. He takes deep inspiration from singers like Cody Johnson and Jon Pardi.

He recently composed the foot tapping song You Remind Me with his fellow mates. In an interview with the American Songwriter, he said,

“I just wanted to put out a song that would resonate with people and touch their hearts and emotions.”

He further explained,

“It’s an upbeat and happy song, but it still tells the story of heartbreak.”

Currently, his breathtaking talent has led him to travel from Montana to Nashville to compose music with some of the best in Music City.

The upcoming episode of the American Song Contest will air on March 28 from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm on NBC and on Peacock the next day.

Edited by Sabika