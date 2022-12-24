“She deserves the maximum sentence”: RHOSLC fans react as U.S. Government seeks 10-year prison sentence for Jen Shah

RHOSLC (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) star Jen Shah could be in prison for 10 years after pleading guilty in her wire fraud case.

As per legal documents made public by attorney Ronald Richards, ahead of Jen Shah's January 6, 2023, sentencing, the US Government has requested a 10-year sentence against the Bravo star, insisting she's the "most culpable person charged in this case."

The government outlined its reasoning for its recommendation to the United States district judge in the memo, filed Friday, saying RHOSLC star Jen Shah "took a series of increasingly extravagant steps to conceal her criminal conduct from the authorities" and "engaged in a years-long, comprehensive effort to hide her continued role in the scheme."

After the US Government request, fans took to Twitter and supported the move with many netizens tweeeting that Jen Shah “deserves the maximum sentence.”

Twitteratis support the US Government's 10 years behind bars request for RHOSLC star Jen Shah

RHOSLC star Jen Shah pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges in July and is presently awaiting sentencing, which is due on January 6, 2023.

For her fraud, which affected "thousands of innocent people," the US Government is seeking 120 months of imprisonment. As such, fans of the show are supporting the request with some saying she deserves more years in prison.

Shereally Saidit @shereallysaidit @MarTEAnisEddy 10 years is getting off EASY. I think @TheRealJenShah or ANYONE who commits these crimes should serve at least 1 year PER VICTIM for ruining their lives. Plus one more for punching @heathergay29 @MarTEAnisEddy 10 years is getting off EASY. I think @TheRealJenShah or ANYONE who commits these crimes should serve at least 1 year PER VICTIM for ruining their lives. Plus one more for punching @heathergay29 😁

MarTEAnis With Eddy @MarTEAnisEddy Government is seeking 10 years sentencing for Jen Shah. Documents shared by Ronald Richard show Jen as the most culpable person charged in the case. #RHOSLC Government is seeking 10 years sentencing for Jen Shah. Documents shared by Ronald Richard show Jen as the most culpable person charged in the case. #RHOSLC https://t.co/xJujBEJ3EI

Ali P @AliP48633641 WHY should this country be at all lenient to Jen Shah, a fraudster who duped thousands of older people out of their retirement savings??????????? SHE DESERVES 20 YEARS!!!!!!!!!! WHY should this country be at all lenient to Jen Shah, a fraudster who duped thousands of older people out of their retirement savings??????????? SHE DESERVES 20 YEARS!!!!!!!!!!

Lou’s Reality Land @LouandReality #RHOSLC Me when Jen Shah is sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Me when Jen Shah is sentenced to 10 years behind bars. 👋👋👋✌️✌️ #RHOSLC https://t.co/2EXa0AhsK1

Zuba @crystalqlear @GODDAMNHAUS THE ELDERLY PEOPPE WHO SHE RIPPED OFF WILL GO TO BED WITH A SMILE ON THEIR FACES TONIGHT.. ITS NOT A REALITY TV SHOW ITS THE RULE OF LAW @GODDAMNHAUS THE ELDERLY PEOPPE WHO SHE RIPPED OFF WILL GO TO BED WITH A SMILE ON THEIR FACES TONIGHT.. ITS NOT A REALITY TV SHOW ITS THE RULE OF LAW 😘

diannelea @diannelea1958 #JenShah twitter.com/RonaldRichards… Ronald Richards @RonaldRichards Government seeks 10 years for @therealjenshah. ¨The defendant is the most culpable person charged in this case. For...reasons below, she should be sentenced to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.¨Her big mouth post arrest also did her in.

documentcloud.org/documents/2352… Government seeks 10 years for @therealjenshah. ¨The defendant is the most culpable person charged in this case. For...reasons below, she should be sentenced to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.¨Her big mouth post arrest also did her in. #shahfraud 🚨🚨🚨Government seeks 10 years for @therealjenshah. ¨The defendant is the most culpable person charged in this case. For...reasons below, she should be sentenced to a term of 120 months’ imprisonment.¨Her big mouth post arrest also did her in. #shahfrauddocumentcloud.org/documents/2352… I hope she acts like she does on T.V. in prison. That's probably the only way she'll learn a lesson. #RHOSLC I hope she acts like she does on T.V. in prison. That's probably the only way she'll learn a lesson. #RHOSLC. #JenShah twitter.com/RonaldRichards…

Irene Cate Honore @CateHonor @TheRealJenShah Looks like you will have plenty of time to learn remorse, truth and how NOT to be a thief!! @TheRealJenShah Looks like you will have plenty of time to learn remorse, truth and how NOT to be a thief!! https://t.co/HcbfEvuPd3

homeless not toothless @GODDAMNHAUS JEN SHAH GOT SENTENCED 10 YEARS IN PRISON !!!!! JEN SHAH GOT SENTENCED 10 YEARS IN PRISON !!!!! https://t.co/BbUA3KjkPQ

RHOSLC star Jen Shah’s husband pleads for leniency in fraud sentencing

While rejoicing with the federals seeking 10 years of prison for Jen, her husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading with the judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming fraud sentencing.

Sharrieff, 51, told the judge that Jen has “genuine remorse” for her actions. The letter in the documents obtained by Page Six reads:

"Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control."

(Image via therealjenshah/Instagram)

The college football coach even blamed himself for Jen's actions, saying that their strained relationship led her to “make catastrophically bad business decisions and develop relationships with awful people.”

He even claimed that it was due to his constantly traveling and being away from home that his wife ended up making poor decisions. Sharrieff also revealed that during the time when she allegedly ran a $5 million telemarketing scheme, she also lost her father and grandparents.

The college football coach said Jen already “took the first huge step in making things right by acknowledging her own guilt and accountability" by pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

(Image via therealjenshah/Instagram)

The deal calls for a sentence of up to 14 years in prison. In addition, Jen was ordered to pay restitution of up to $9.5 million to victims of the fraud. The Bravo star has even requested for a 3-year sentence about a week ago.

Jen has been the part of RHOSLC since its first season, which premiered in November 2020. She was even featured in season 3 of the Bravo show despite the scandal. However, she won't appear in the upcoming reunion of the show.

Jen took to her Instagram saying that since she unwilling to discuss her ongoing legal woes, the Bravo executives found this "unsatisfactory" and hence she will no longer be part of the reunion.

