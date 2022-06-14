"She can't differentiate reality from fiction": Amber Heard trolled over Edward Scissorhands dig at Johnny Depp during 'Today' show interview

On Tuesday, June 14, the Today show released new clips of Amber Heard's hour-long interview session with co-host Savannah Guthrie. In the video, the actress expressed her opinion about the allegations made by Johnny Depp's legal team regarding the former couple's defamation trial.

In the exclusive interview, Heard also addressed the alleged inconsistencies with her testimony in regards to the audio recording shared in the Virginia-based courtroom. Today show co-host Guthrie asked Heard about the audio recordings between the actress and her ex-husband, where she admitted to having hit him.

However, in the interview, the Aquaman star denied having hit him without the probable cause of self-defense. Like her testimony, the 36-year-old actress claimed to have only had physical altercations with Depp as part of her self-defense against him.

What did Amber Heard say about Johnny Depp and his role as "Edward Scissorhands" in the interview?

Upon being prompted to address the allegations by Johnny Depp's attorneys about the actress acting in her testimonies, Heard stood by her statements made at the trial. She told Guthrie:

"Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? ...I listened to weeks of testimony [saying] I'm a terrible actress. I'm a bit confused (about) how I could be both."

Previously, Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez had mentioned in her closing remarks that Amber Heard gave the performance of her lifetime during her testimony at the trial. Depp's legal team also asserted how the actress had trouble crying on cue, as per the statement of Heard's acting coach. During her closing statements in the trial, Vasquez iterated that Heard had trouble crying with tears during her testimony. As per Vasquez's insinuation, the 36-year-old might have feigned some emotion while on the stand.

During her interview, Amber Heard further reiterated her claims about her hitting Depp only in self-defense. She said:

"As I testified on the stand about this, is that when your life is at risk, not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for."

The actress further claimed that she never instigated a fight between herself and her ex-husband. Later, Heard noted that being in the midst of violence, one has to adapt.

According to the clip, Savannah Guthrie further questioned Heard about her taunt to Depp to tell the world about being a victim of domestic violence. However, the Texas native insinuated that the excerpt had additional context, which was taken out. She claimed:

"Twenty-second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of even the two hours or the three hours that those clips are excerpt(ed) from."

Johnny Depp supporters hit back at Amber Heard over her "Edward Scissorhands" remarks at the actor

Following the release of her clip from the interview, numerous pro-Johnny Depp supporters flocked to Twitter in shock and called out Heard for believing that the character of Edward Scissorhands was real. The titualar character played by Depp in Tim Burton's 1999 classic was a synthetic man with hands made of scissors.

Several others made memes on the statements by Amber Heard, which insinuated that the actress believed that the fictional character of Edward Scissorhands was real.

