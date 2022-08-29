"She dodged a bullet": I Love a Mama's Boy fans claim Brittany made the right move by leaving Matt

I Love a Mama's Boy returned for its season finale on Sunday night, and it's safe to say things didn't go down well for Matt. All this while viewers thought his breakup with Kim was historic, and now after witnessing Brittany call him out for his lies and not shy away, fans claimed that she dodged a bullet by dumping him.
After his breakup with Kim, Matt was quick to find a rebound in Brittany and began a relationship with her. While I Love a Mama's Boy star Brittany thought they were in an exclusive relationship, Matt had been seeing other women. Eventually Brittany figured out something was fishy and confronted Matt, who then denied the allegations.
Little did he know that it was going to come back against him. After opening up to his mother about his newfound love, Kelly instantly forced him to tell Brittany about it. After being compelled by his mother, Matt decided to give in and confess everything to Brittany. But the way it went down left fans feeling happy that Brittany got away when she did.
Brittany confronts Matt about cheating on her in I Love a Mama's Boy
Brittany shared that the day she met Matt at the restaurant, she asked him if he was seeing someone else, which he quickly denied. She went on to add that since then he had blocked her everywhere. The next day, her co-worker told Brittany that Matt was out with a girlfriend getting wine.
When Matt and Brittany met, he told her that it was his fault for not telling her sooner that he wasn't serious with her, and that they weren't exclusive. The I Love a Mama's Boy star added that he was testing the waters. Matt also added that he blocked her because he thought she was childish.
The calm conversation soon turned into a heated one, with Matt telling Brittany that his mother and friends were right about her. During her confessional, Brittany shared that Matt was the most vile person she had ever met. Brittany added that she would like to look him in the face and tell him that she was aware of him cheating on her.
When Matt got up and walked away from Brittany, she quickly confronted Matt and told him that she was aware of his new girlfriend the day after he blocked her. Turns out, Matt was dating a woman named Devon, who was his old manager.
The two started yelling but Matt still denied that he cheated on Brittany. She finally called him out for his lies and called Matt a "p**** a*s prima donna b****h." During her confessional, Brittany shared that she dodged a bullet by breaking up with him when she did.
Fans stan Brittany for leaving Matt in I Love a Mama's Boy
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Brittany dodged a bullet. Some also added that they were glad she got away from the I Love a Mama's Boy star.
I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.