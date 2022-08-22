"It’s so obvious": I Love a Mama's Boy fans condemn Shekeb claiming he isn't into Emily 

I Love a Mama's Boy returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night and things between Shekeb and Emily were still up in the air. After a dramatic yet heated dinner with Laila and Yussra, Shekeb left Emily to clean up while he went to his mother's place.

However, what didn't sit well with the fans was Shekeb's conversation with Yussra behind Emily's back, and a lot of them took to Twitter to express their feelings. As they spoke up about Shekeb's changing behavior towards Emily, one fan said that Shekeb not wanting to be with Emily was "so obvious."

Episode 10 of I Love a Mama's Boy was titled We Belong Together, and had a lot of drama between the couples and their mothers.

Despite all that, Shekeb's mother was finally happy that her son was back home, but that only lasted for a short period of time. When Shekeb decided to head back to his house, he asked Emily to clear the air.

However, that wasn't all he did as he ended up calling Yussra behind Emily's back to apologize on her behalf. Fans who saw the episode were infuriated with the I Love a Mama's Boy star.

Shekeb apologized to Yussra on Emily's behalf after a dramatic dinner party in I Love a Mama's Boy

When Shekeb asked his mother if she was still upset about what happened at the dinner party, Laila said:

"Of course, now she showed me her face."

The I Love a Mama's Boy star then asked his mother if the reason she invited Yussra to the party was to test Emily. To this, Laila said yes and added that she wanted to see how Emily would react to Yussra. During her confessional, Yussra said:

"I didn't feel bad. I didn't feel guilt. I did what I need to do. I have Shekeb in my house. That is the most important thing ever. And I'll do it again."

Laila also added that she was worried about her son's future and that she didn't want him to be around Emily anymore. She also said that she had done her best and wouldn't do it again if he decided to go back to Emily.

Sadly, Shekeb had plans of his own and told her that despite everything that happened between the two of them, he and Emily had a lot to work on. The I Love a Mama's Boy star added that Emily eventually wanted to marry him and that he loved her. Shekeb told his mother that he wanted to work things out between him and Emily. Laila was taken aback, but Shekeb wasn't going to listen to her.

As Shekeb walked out of his mother's house, he received a call from Yussra. Right off the bat, the I Love a Mama's Boy star complimented her looks. Something, which he hadn't done with Emily before.

During his confessional, Shekeb added that he felt bad for the way Emily treated Yussra during the dinner party. He shared that he had to apologize to Yussra on his behalf and Emily's.

Yussra told Shekeb that she felt bad for going to dinner, because that's when Emily hadcalled her a homewrecker. Shekeb went on to apologize to Yussra claiming that he was embarrassed by the outcome of the dinner party and that she didn't need to apologize to him.

During his confessional, he also added:

"I've been really thinking about how my mom brought Yussra into our lives. And honestly, I feel bad. Because Yussra is totally innocent.... I'm really going to miss hearing from Yussra for a while, because she really helped me out."

Yussra ended the conversation with Shekeb, telling him to get in touch with her if things didn't go well with Emily. On the other hand, Shekeb shared that he wished he had such mature conversations with Emily.

Fans slam Shekeb claiming he didn't love Emily

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Shekeb had never been this sweet with Emily or even complimented her. Some fans also added that the conversation he had with Yussra was disrespectful.

A few others shared that he didn't have to apologize for Emily, claiming she wasn't the one who was wrong. Fans called him out for flirting with Yussra and said that he was wrong in calling Emily a problem.

IG: Quicietalks @TweetQuicia Shekeb complements Yussra every-time he see her but I’ve barely seen him complement Emily 🤔 #iloveamamasboy Shekeb complements Yussra every-time he see her but I’ve barely seen him complement Emily 🤔 #iloveamamasboy

TheBookGeekFrau @BookFrau Emily, Shekeb's just not that into you. And its got nothing to do with Laila #iloveamamasboy Emily, Shekeb's just not that into you. And its got nothing to do with Laila #iloveamamasboy

Imaginary Parody(Parapet&Cody) Stan 🚩🚩🚩 @ChristnaHuffman twitter.com/thereal9611901… @thereal @thereal96119019

"I'm so sorry" "I shouldn't have been there"

30 seconds later

"If it doesn't work out call me"...

#Iloveamamasboy Yussura (Laila) gave it just about the right amount of time to scoop right in on Shekeb"I'm so sorry" "I shouldn't have been there"30 seconds later"If it doesn't work out call me"... Yussura (Laila) gave it just about the right amount of time to scoop right in on Shekeb"I'm so sorry" "I shouldn't have been there" 30 seconds later"If it doesn't work out call me"...#Iloveamamasboy Ohhhhh Yussra, that says Emily was correct about your motives for showing up after you found out he was taken. Dang. I wanted to like you,girl. #iloveamamasboy Ohhhhh Yussra, that says Emily was correct about your motives for showing up after you found out he was taken. Dang. I wanted to like you,girl. #iloveamamasboy twitter.com/thereal9611901…

👸🏽Mother Strawberry Sativa Pharmaceutica💚💊 @Mae_DayJ

#iloveamamasboy Shekeb kekeing with another woman about his relationship but still pretending he's the victim Shekeb kekeing with another woman about his relationship but still pretending he's the victim #iloveamamasboy

J.Ro_Zay @jhordge67 Shekeb, you speaking with Yussra just shows that your loyalties are severely misplaced. #iloveamamasboy Shekeb, you speaking with Yussra just shows that your loyalties are severely misplaced. #iloveamamasboy

CapitalK @KFisCapK This isn’t a mature conversation, Shekeb. It’s an inappropriate and disrespectful one. #ILoveAMamasBoy This isn’t a mature conversation, Shekeb. It’s an inappropriate and disrespectful one. #ILoveAMamasBoy

Vanessa Maria @vmnibbling Shekeb feels bad for Yusera but not Emily?! Yusera could have said no not gotten “caught up” or whatever excuse she’s using #iloveamamasboy Shekeb feels bad for Yusera but not Emily?! Yusera could have said no not gotten “caught up” or whatever excuse she’s using #iloveamamasboy

Sassy Sonya @sonyam401 Why is she calling Shekeb? Why is Shekeb telling this girl all his business and dogging Emily #ILoveAMamasBoy Why is she calling Shekeb? Why is Shekeb telling this girl all his business and dogging Emily #ILoveAMamasBoy

