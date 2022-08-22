"Nancy is delusional": Why are fans slamming Robert's mother in I Love a Mama's Boy?

The third season of TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy is nearing its end and the drama is at an all-time high.

This week, Nancy faced the consequences after she refused to believe the paternity test results that revealed that Kimberly was Robert's daughter. She decided to confide in her youngest son Jacob, who also sided with her. Fans, on the other hand, couldn't help but criticize her reaction and some even went on to say "Nancy was delusional."

Sandra B. @Tr3TrueBlue This is a different type of “mama boy” because Nancy and Robert’s relationship is weird…like Nancy is delusional #iloveamamasboy This is a different type of “mama boy” because Nancy and Robert’s relationship is weird…like Nancy is delusional #iloveamamasboy

Episode 10 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled We Belong Together, featured a lot of drama between the families. However, what left fans annoyed the most was Nancy's unwarranted reaction towards the paternity test.

She went on to reveal that she wouldn't think twice about beating Kristy up if she took her son away from her. While it might've been out of sheer anger, it didn't sit well with fans on social media.

Nancy cannot digest Robert choosing Kristy over his mother in I Love a Mama's Boy

The episode kicked off with Nancy's youngest son, Jacob, visiting her house. Soon after his arrival, she gave him the paternity test results that Robert and Kristy had given her. The test showed that there was a 99.9% probablity that Kimberly was the I Love a Mama's Boy star's daughter.

However, Nancy refused to believe this and claimed that she would only believe the results if the clinic told her themselves or if she consulted a doctor she trusted. Unable to see his mother disrespect his wife, Robert gives the former an ultimatum. He tells his mother to take some time and think about her decision. If she wanted her son in her life, she had to apologize to Kristy.

However, Nancy wasn't having any of it and she invited Jacob over to rant about it. Instead of advising his mother on the right route, Jacob also sided with her and claimed that there was a high chance the results were fake. He questioned the chances of Kristy and Robert just printing a random test online.

Nancy added that she was doing this for Robert and no one else. During her confessional, she said:

"My intentions was to protect my son and make him open his eyes from the blindfold that he has with Kristy. Never my intention was to hurt my son, Robert. I don't know what I'm going to do."

Jacob asked his mother if just the thought of her son not coming around was something worth losing. He asked her if this was something she was willing to just let go.

Nancy told Jacob:

"If this b**ch takes my f**king son and my son don't f**king come around me anymore, I swear to God, Jacob, I will go and f**king beat that b**ch's a**."

Jacob shared that he felt like things had gone a little bit too far. He added that his mother and the I Love a Mama's Boy star were like a ticking time bomb. Nancy shared that she couldn't see her life without Robert.

Fans who saw the episode believed that Nancy was incredibly rude towards Kristy and Robert because she didn't believe the paternity test. A lot of them also said that she was behaving like a delusional person.

Fans criticize Nancy for not trusting the paternity test that Robert and Kristy gave her

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Nancy was unaware and added that she couldn't get past Kristy if the two were to have a physical fight. A few fans also questioned Nancy's intellect, wondering how she didn't realize that 99.9% was the best result one could get.

Ms.UH🦋🤍 @_Unknownhealer Nancy is soooo unbelievable with this paternity test.. that lady is NEVER going to be happy. SMH. #iloveamamasboy Nancy is soooo unbelievable with this paternity test.. that lady is NEVER going to be happy. SMH. #iloveamamasboy https://t.co/EoA6NDbzye

Tanya @tlselle72 Robert doesn't look like his mom and we didn't demand dna test either! So Nancy you are despicable person & your granddaughter is trying to play with you and your arguing like an idiot! #iloveamamasboy Robert doesn't look like his mom and we didn't demand dna test either! So Nancy you are despicable person & your granddaughter is trying to play with you and your arguing like an idiot! #iloveamamasboy 😝

Juliana Broussard @Jello_cook #ILoveAMamasBoy Why is Nancy upset Robert doesn’t want to see her because she made him take a paternity test & then didn’t believe it? #tlc Why is Nancy upset Robert doesn’t want to see her because she made him take a paternity test & then didn’t believe it? #tlc #ILoveAMamasBoy

Carda Muva🇬🇩 @_riceli_ Jacob is always going to agree with Nancy. Just so he can get some of the love Robert gets. None of them understand how DNA test work. The 1% is the mother. #iloveamamasboy Jacob is always going to agree with Nancy. Just so he can get some of the love Robert gets. None of them understand how DNA test work. The 1% is the mother. #iloveamamasboy

Every1s Fav Brownie🍫 TOYA!!! @Chocbeautee Nancy and Jacob are both DELUSIONAL! “The test looks fake… it’s 99.99% where’s the other 1%” 🙄🙄🙄 please go to the HELLIEST pit of HELL. Both of them have so much hate in they heart and are evil af #iloveamamasboy Nancy and Jacob are both DELUSIONAL! “The test looks fake… it’s 99.99% where’s the other 1%” 🙄🙄🙄 please go to the HELLIEST pit of HELL. Both of them have so much hate in they heart and are evil af #iloveamamasboy

Moderna Mami💉💉💉 @justShawna_ Nancy is messy and hateful af. Robert needs to cut her off especially the whole he needs to get a DNA test for his baby girl. That's some unforgivable shit. #Iloveamamasboy Nancy is messy and hateful af. Robert needs to cut her off especially the whole he needs to get a DNA test for his baby girl. That's some unforgivable shit. #Iloveamamasboy https://t.co/5FsYV5il0M

Copper 🚔 Eve👮🏽 @HomeSliceMomma Nancy, you look like the loser in an ass kicking contest. You really need to stop the bullshit - get your own man and enjoy life. Love and appreciate your other son. And get a better pair of eyelashes clown.🤨 #iloveamamasboy Nancy, you look like the loser in an ass kicking contest. You really need to stop the bullshit - get your own man and enjoy life. Love and appreciate your other son. And get a better pair of eyelashes clown.🤨 #iloveamamasboy

Just some girl @withluvvashley I honestly just want to see Kristy knock Nancy tf out lmao #iloveamamasboy I honestly just want to see Kristy knock Nancy tf out lmao #iloveamamasboy

Candace Floyd @CandyGirl85NY @TLC #iloveamamasboy Did she call Kristy a "Devil"? You are the "Devil " Nancy . How could you say that about your own grandchild? @TLC #iloveamamasboy Did she call Kristy a "Devil"? You are the "Devil " Nancy . How could you say that about your own grandchild?

TheRedDiva BLM @TheRedDiva @lyricluva I cannot agree with you more cuz the truth and matter is Nancy would get the stuffing knocked out of her Kristy is younger she's stronger and she's got a lot of pent up frustration at that woman Nancy will get every bone in her body broken #ILoveAMamasBoy @lyricluva I cannot agree with you more cuz the truth and matter is Nancy would get the stuffing knocked out of her Kristy is younger she's stronger and she's got a lot of pent up frustration at that woman Nancy will get every bone in her body broken #ILoveAMamasBoy

someone you aren’t @ABurgs2 Nancy you are going to beat Kristy up the woman your son loves and then will proceed to be with after and this time never speak to you again bc there’s no reason to even fight her lol #iloveamamasboy Nancy you are going to beat Kristy up the woman your son loves and then will proceed to be with after and this time never speak to you again bc there’s no reason to even fight her lol #iloveamamasboy

Imaginary Parody(Parapet&Cody) Stan 🚩🚩🚩 @ChristnaHuffman



But I KNEW she would claim the results were fake. Her soul is as dark as her lipstick. #iloveamamasboy Nancy can't be that stupid to not know 99.999999% is the best result on a paternity test.But I KNEW she would claim the results were fake. Her soul is as dark as her lipstick. #iloveamamasboy Nancy can't be that stupid to not know 99.999999% is the best result on a paternity test.But I KNEW she would claim the results were fake. Her soul is as dark as her lipstick.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

What do you think of this story? Do tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave