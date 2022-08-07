What time will I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 8 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more explored 

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy will return for an all-new episode on Sunday at 10 pm ET. If you miss the episode, you can catch up by watching it on the network's website and application. The episode will also be made available one day after the air date on TLC Go.

Episode 8 of I Love a Mama's Boy will feature more drama that will unravel. The episode will showcase Emily inviting Laila over for dinner. Kristy and Robert will also share the results of their paternity test with Nancy.

The famed reality TV series features five couples whose relationships have been attacked by their partner's close bond with their overly-possessive mother.

With just less than a day left for the series to air, here's all you need to know about the forthcoming episode of I Love a Mama's Boy.

What to expect from Episode 8 of I Love a Mama's Boy on TLC:

The synopsis of episode 8 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled, She's That Evil, reads:

"Brittany retaliates and ambushes Matt; Leyna confronts Esther to enforce boundaries; Kristy and Robert share the paternity test results with Nancy; Emily invites Laila to dinner, but Laila has a plan of her own."

This week on I Love a Mama's Boy, Kristy and Robert receive their paternity test results and share it with Nancy, but she refuses to believe the results.

Meanwhile, Emily decides to make amends with Laila after she realizes that Shekeb is her soulmate. Not wanting to put their relationship at risk, Emily decides to do whatever it takes to make her boyfriend happy so that he can propose to her.

However, things don't seem to be going as expected since Laila has something else planned altogether.

A brief recap of what happened last week on I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 7

Last week, the drama was at an all-time high between Kristy and Robert's mother, Nancy. The couple arrived at Nancy's house to celebrate Robert's win. Although Kristy wasn't invited, her husband wanted her to come along to be a moral support for him.

He was already nervous and anxious just by the thought of having to go to his mother's place. As expected, Nancy was shocked to see Kristy there. Apart from that, Robert's brother and aunt were there too, and they weren't fond of Kristy either. Everyone gave her a cold shoulder.

However, when things started to go haywire, Kristy decided that it was time to speak up and confronted Nancy about the paternity test. Nancy was shocked to learn that her son told his wife about the test and started to yell.

Robert, on the other hand, started shaking in his seat with anxiety after seeing his mother and wife argue.

Robert's mother then asked her son why he had to tell his wife about the paternity test. She also added that Robert should have just taken a swab and rubbed it inside his daughter's cheek, and taken the test without his wife getting to know about it.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far