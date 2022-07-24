What time will I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 6 air on TLC? Spoilers and more about the show

Cram up your books! This week's episode of I Love a Mama's Boy will be full of surprise tests.

I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 6, titled It's Mama's Day, Honey, will air on TLC on July 24 at 10 pm ET. The episode will also be made available on TLC Go one day after the television premiere. Fans can also watch the show on Discovery+, Fubo TV and Google Play.

The episode will feature Kristy questioning her husband about not believing that her daughter is truly his own. She will agree to take a paternity test to prove the same. Fans will also find out if Esther will crash her soon-to-be daughter-in-law's bachelorette party.

What to expect from I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 6?

After Robert won his big fight in the previous episode, Nancy was happy that she could now convince Kristy to take a paternity test for his daughter Kimberly. In this week's episode of I Love a Mama's Boy, fans will see Robert trying to convince his wife to do the same.

In the promo, he can be heard telling Kristy that the only way to shut down his mother was to do the test and show her the results. He believed that his mother would not bother them again after the results proved that Kimberly was their daughter. Kristy did not believe the same and told him that she would find something else to bother them with.

Kristy and Robert share two daughters. While one looks like Robert, their second daughter looks like Kristy. Kristy wanted Robert to block his mother, as seen in the promo, and was afraid that Nancy might treat the two daughters differently.

Kristy will be seen taking the test on tonight's episode, but fans will have to wait until Episode 8, which releases on August 7, to see the results.

The episode description reads,

"Tre and Lorenda discuss temporary boundaries. Kristy and Robert take the paternity test, much to Kristy's dismay. Kelly ambushes Brittany at work, and Esther really wants to visit Leyna's bachelorette party despite not being invited."

Fans will learn if Esther joined Leyna's bachelorette party even though she was not invited to the same. She will discuss the same with her friend, as seen in the promo, who will advise her not to join her and her friends. Kelly will surprise Brittany at her workplace without telling Matt. Brittany says in the promo that she is confused if the visit was a 'check-in or a creep-on' for her.

What happened on I Love a Mama's Boy last week?

Robert won his big fight in San Diego after some weight issues. Ethan stood up against his mother when Esther did not allow Leyna to choose the wedding cake on her own and interfered too much with the wedding preparations. Esther tried to get herself invited to Leyna’s bachelorette party by saying that she would be in Miami at the same time as her party.

Emily and Shekeb had a fight about Yussra where she called Shekeb a 'cheater' and Yussra a 'homewrecker'.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episodes on TLC Go.

