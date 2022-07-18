I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 5: Esther tries to convince Leyna to invite her to the bachelorette party

Tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy, Esther invited Leyna and Ethan for a family lunch. While discussing the bachelor parties of the soon-to-be-married couple, Leyna revealed that her party will be in Miami while Ethan said that his party was going to be very quiet.

Esther said that she was going to be in Florida at the time for her friend's 65th birthday and tried to convince Leyna to invite her to her bacholerette party. Ethan said in a confessional that Esther had wanted to be a part of the party ever since the engagement.

Leyna, too, felt that Esther's Miami visit was not a coincidence and that she wanted to be a part of everything in the wedding preparations. Even though Leyna did not allow her to come to her party, Ethan was afraid that she would drop by uninvited.

In the previous episode, Leyna had asked Esther to back down from the preparations, pointing out that she was the bride, not Esther.

I Love a Mama's Boy fans criticized Esther for trying to guilt-trip Leyna into inviting her to her bachelorette party and called her manipulative.

I Love a Mama's Boy fans slam Esther for getting too involved in her son's wedding preparations

Tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy, Esther tried to guilt trip Leyna into inviting her to her bachelorette party and tried to pick a cake of her own choice for the wedding. Fans called her out for this behavior.

Snarkin Spades @SnarkInSpades I’m so glad Leyna has someone there to witness this insanity. But also, stop being a part of this craziness, Leyna. #ILoveAMamasBoy I’m so glad Leyna has someone there to witness this insanity. But also, stop being a part of this craziness, Leyna. #ILoveAMamasBoy

Dakota @DakotaB__ Ethan your mom isn't family oriented, she just wants to be in control #ILoveAMamasBoy Ethan your mom isn't family oriented, she just wants to be in control #ILoveAMamasBoy

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti BLOCKED!! 🤣🤣🤣



#iloveamamasboy -Leyna's talking about her bachelorette party in Miami & found our Esther will be in Miami at the same time as well.BLOCKED!! 🤣🤣🤣 -Leyna's talking about her bachelorette party in Miami & found our Esther will be in Miami at the same time as well. 🐓 BLOCKED!! 🤣🤣🤣#iloveamamasboy

Fans of the show were impressed with Ethan when he took a stand for Leyna and asked his mother not to pressurize Leyna into inviting her to the party. He also called her out for not letting Leyna decide on the wedding cake.

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#iloveamamasboy -Mama is having a flip out after Ethan to her not to cut off Leyna while she speaks. Chile, if looks can kill!! -Mama is having a flip out after Ethan to her not to cut off Leyna while she speaks. Chile, if looks can kill!!#iloveamamasboy

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#iloveamamasboy -Ethan & Leyna are having a cake tasting. Damn, they have whole ass cakes! Damn, Ethan just smacked his mom down & she almost choked on the damn cake. -Ethan & Leyna are having a cake tasting. Damn, they have whole ass cakes! Damn, Ethan just smacked his mom down & she almost choked on the damn cake.#iloveamamasboy

A quick recap of I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 4

Last week on I Love a Mama’s Boy, Matt had his first sleepover with Brittany. The sleepover went fine for the happy couple but Matt’s mother Kelly was annoyed. She wanted to look at her son’s home to know what they were doing, but a bush planted by her husband obstructed her view. She wanted to keep tabs on Matt’s comings and goings so she asked her husband to remove the tree, but he refused point blank.

She then took matters into her own hands and went over to Matt’s house the morning after the sleepover and removed the bush. Brittany called Kelly "insane" for doing this.

Shekeb told Emily about his meeting with Yussra. While Emily knew that this was an attempt by Laila to set him up with another girl, Shekeb said that it was just a favor for his mom and that he went to meet her only because his mother had asked him to.

Abbey gifted Lorenda a T-shirt despite not being invited to her birthday party. She asked Lorenda to stop coming over to her house so much. Lorenda returned her gift and instead bought a T-shirt of her own choice.

Leyna complained that Esther was getting involved in the wedding process way too much. She confessed that Esther was paying for the wedding but she was indeed the bride and deserved to have a say while making important wedding-related decisions.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs on TLC every Sunday 10 pm ET.

