"That woman is evil": Fans slam Nancy for not believing Robert's paternity test results in I Love a Mama's Boy

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night. This week, Robert and Kristy finally got the results for the paternity test, and decided to show them to Nancy.

However, Nancy continued to be in denial, claiming she would only believe the results if a doctor gave it to her. Despite her son trying to make her realize that the paternity test results were true, Nancy didn't budge from her stance.

Viewers who witnessed Nancy stay adamant and still accuse Kristy, took to social media and slammed the I Love a Mama's Boy star for her behavior.

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead #iloveamamasboy I wouldn’t allow Nancy within 100 ft of my kids if I were Kristy! That woman is evil I wouldn’t allow Nancy within 100 ft of my kids if I were Kristy! That woman is evil 👿 #iloveamamasboy

Episode 8 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled She's That Evil showcased Kristy and Robert arriving at his mother's house with their paternity test results. The results revealed that there was a 99.999% probability of paternity. When Robert saw the results, he was over the moon because he could finally prove to Nancy that Kimberly was indeed his daughter.

How did Nancy react to the paternity test result?

When Robert and Kristy went over to Nancy's house with the results, she refused to believe that it was true and continued to accuse Kristy of faking the results online. She claimed that the only way she would believe that Kimberly really was Roberto's daughter was if the doctor told her so himself.

She went on to add that she would verify the results from the center itself and only then would she believe it. She also harped on the fact that the results declared a 99.999% probability but not a full 100%. Robert tried to make his mother understand that the percentage was legitimate, but Nancy didn't listen to her son.

She obviously doesnt understand how paternity tests work



#iloveamamasboy Robert's mom on I Love A Mamas boy, is 100% beyond ridiculous and needs put in her placeShe obviously doesnt understand how paternity tests work Robert's mom on I Love A Mamas boy, is 100% beyond ridiculous and needs put in her placeShe obviously doesnt understand how paternity tests work#iloveamamasboy

Kristy couldn't take any more of Nancy's tantrums and confronted her about her stubbornness. Realizing that she had tolerated enough, the I Love a Mama's Boy star then decided to walk out of Nancy's home, but Robert didn't want to leave on a bad note.

He kept insisting that Nancy apologize not just to Kristy but to her entire family. However, Nancy stood her ground and refused to do so. Fans who witnessed Nancy misbehaving and accusing Kristy of faking the paternity results, took to social media to slam her.

Fans condemn Nancy for her rude behavior towards Kristy in I Love a Mama's Boy

Taking to Twitter, fans deemed Nancy to be "evil" and called her a "failure." Some also added that she was the most toxic out of all the mothers on the famed reality TV series.

ShaSheen Kian @KianShasheen #iloveamamasboy Nancy you are a failure. You're entire presence is evil. Shame on you. #iloveamamasboy Nancy you are a failure. You're entire presence is evil. Shame on you.

Queenofpain84 @QueenOfPain3 I'm not surprised Nancy doesn't understand how paternity test results work or want to accept it. They need to separate themselves from her and the family. Toxic people don't deserve to be apart of your life. #iloveamamasboy I'm not surprised Nancy doesn't understand how paternity test results work or want to accept it. They need to separate themselves from her and the family. Toxic people don't deserve to be apart of your life. #iloveamamasboy

Lynn Bowman @LBowman1122 Nancy’s wrong for even suggesting that Robert isn’t the Father. If I was Kristy I’d take my kids & leave cause Nancy’s being rude. Robert needs to step up & take up for Kristy always that’s his wife. #iloveamamasboy Nancy’s wrong for even suggesting that Robert isn’t the Father. If I was Kristy I’d take my kids & leave cause Nancy’s being rude. Robert needs to step up & take up for Kristy always that’s his wife. #iloveamamasboy

Rohit Koratkar @Ro_Exotic Nancy is by far the ugliest, most toxic, disgusting mom on #Iloveamamasboy and definitely needs her ass kicked Nancy is by far the ugliest, most toxic, disgusting mom on #Iloveamamasboy and definitely needs her ass kicked

Some fans also suggested that Kristy should keep her children away from Nancy.

#iloveamamasboy Kristy has to put her foot down & protect her kids by keeping them away from Nancy. Kristy has to put her foot down & protect her kids by keeping them away from Nancy. #iloveamamasboy

lora @1orasmith Nancy is DISGUSTING like please leave that poor little girl out of your i hate my daughter in law drama #iloveamamasboy Nancy is DISGUSTING like please leave that poor little girl out of your i hate my daughter in law drama #iloveamamasboy

Janell🇬🇩🇹🇹 @Nellybear85 Nancy, that's his wife! And at the end of the day, Robert is with Kristy and you're alone in that house. #ILoveAMamasBoy Nancy, that's his wife! And at the end of the day, Robert is with Kristy and you're alone in that house. #ILoveAMamasBoy

calley_b @calley_b If I were this coupIe wouldn't let Nancy anywhere near my kids. She is so deeply evil. #iloveamamasboy If I were this coupIe wouldn't let Nancy anywhere near my kids. She is so deeply evil. #iloveamamasboy

What else happened this week on I Love a Mama's Boy

Apart from Nancy's drama, Brittany and Matt faced their own issues. After Matt's mother, Kelly, paid a surprise visit to Brittany's office and interrogated her, Brittany decided that it was time Matt had a taste of the same medicine.

Matt had been avoiding Brittany since their last conversation about his mother. After a long time, they decided to meet up for lunch and clear the air. However, little did Matt know that Brittany would bring her boss along for lunch.

When Brittany's boss ambushed Matt with questions, he got offended and left lunch abruptly. He even called his mother, who he claimed was his best friend, and told her that he felt attacked by Brittany's move.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

