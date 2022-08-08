"Matt is such a hypocrite": Why are fans condemning the I Love a Mama's Boy star in Episode 8? 

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Sunday night. This week, Matt found himself on the receiving end of hate from viewers because of how he reacted to being interrogated by Brittany's boss.

Shaunii Frank @shaunii_frank Matt is such a hypocrite. Be by yourself in the backyard of your mama’s house! #ILoveAMamasBoy Matt is such a hypocrite. Be by yourself in the backyard of your mama’s house! #ILoveAMamasBoy https://t.co/WIG7ZqhdM8

Episode 8 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled She's That Evil, featured Brittany retaliating towards Matt and ambushing him by inviting her boss to lunch. Matt who assumed that it would just be him and Brittany at lunch, wasn't happy to see her boss there. He was even more shocked when she started interrogating him about his mother's doings.

It didn't take long before he claimed that what they were doing was inappropriate. He also called Brittany out, saying that she was taking revenge on him for what his mother had done.

Matt gets defensive after Brittany's boss questions his intentions in I Love a Mama's Boy Episode 8

Mr. K @thundertwin1 So Matt can bring his mama everywhere, but when Brittany brings someone, it's a problem? #iloveamamasboy So Matt can bring his mama everywhere, but when Brittany brings someone, it's a problem? #iloveamamasboy

After Kelly paid a surprise visit to the dental clinic where Brittany worked and interrogated her, things were still left in the air between the couple. Matt started to distance himself from Brittany after his mother shared that there was something wrong about his girlfriend. She also claimed that the I Love a Mama's Boy star was rude to her during her visit.

However, when Brittany invited him for lunch, Matt decided to meet up with her and clear the air to see where they stand. Little did he know that he was about to get a taste of his mother's medicine. Brittany decided to bring her boss to lunch so that she could ask Matt some questions about his intentions, just like Kelly had done previously.

When Matt entered the restaurant and saw Vicky there, he was shocked. He was even more surprised when Vicky told him that she was going to interview him. Matt outright clapped back and told her that he didn't know that she was coming, and didn't appreciate it, and didn't understand why Brittany would do this to him.

Matt told Brittany that he was upset and didn't like the game she was playing. Vicky quickly retaliated, claiming that since his mother ambushed Brittany at her workplace, they decided to surprise him during lunch.

During his confessional, Matt shared that he quickly realized it was a planned attack. He went on to call his mother his best friend and a master interrogator of every girl he's been with. The I Love a Mama's Boy star added that Brittany's interrogation was different and that she was a "tit for tat kinda girl."

When they asked Matt if he had spoken to his mother about her arriving at Brittany's workplace unannounced, he said that he had just asked her about it. He also added that he wouldn't tell his mother to take a step back.

Lynn G @lynngotts Matt is acting just like his Mom when he’s put on the hot seat. Body language and all. #ILoveAMamasBoy Matt is acting just like his Mom when he’s put on the hot seat. Body language and all. #ILoveAMamasBoy

Matt continued to get defensive with every question that was asked and eventually got up and walked away from the table. He returned to his car and called up his mother to rant about what happened.

The I Love a Mama's Boy star went on to tell his mother that she was right about Brittany and revealed how he was ambushed with questions by her boss.

Fans slam Matt, claim that he was being a hypocrite in I Love a Mama's Boy

Fans who watched the episode called Matt a hypocrite because when his mother ambushed his girlfriend, he didn't see anything wrong with it, but felt attacked when the same was done to him. Some also called him a "clown" on Twitter:

Natty D 🇹🇹 @StJamesGirl78 Matt is a clown. Your mother is ever present in all of your relationships but you don’t want other people to do it to you? #iloveamamasboy Matt is a clown. Your mother is ever present in all of your relationships but you don’t want other people to do it to you? #iloveamamasboy

Cheryl Walton @MagBlueClouds Matt is one of the biggest HYPOCRITES walking for him to act like he has the right to be OFFENDED by the questions he is being asked about his foolish over powering mother. She should never of showed up to Brittany's job. #ILoveAmamasboy Matt is one of the biggest HYPOCRITES walking for him to act like he has the right to be OFFENDED by the questions he is being asked about his foolish over powering mother. She should never of showed up to Brittany's job. #ILoveAmamasboy

Peggy C. 💉😷 @plynncast ATTENTION all of Loomis and surrounding cities! Let Matt date himself because him and his Mommy are a tag team. Until he bucks up and gets 'real' with himself he won't find love. ATTENTION all of Loomis and surrounding cities! Let Matt date himself because him and his Mommy are a tag team. Until he bucks up and gets 'real' with himself he won't find love. #iloveamamasboy 📢ATTENTION all of Loomis and surrounding cities! Let Matt date himself because him and his Mommy are a tag team. Until he bucks up and gets 'real' with himself he won't find love. #iloveamamasboy https://t.co/OgWrdQdOFw

Snarkin Spades @SnarkInSpades Please someone tell me @kimberlycobbb was watching Matt cry about how uncool a “plan attack” lunch was. I need this full circle moment to calm down my rage against him. #ILoveAMamasBoy Please someone tell me @kimberlycobbb was watching Matt cry about how uncool a “plan attack” lunch was. I need this full circle moment to calm down my rage against him. #ILoveAMamasBoy

#iloveamamasboy Ain't no way Matt is for real after losing a really good girl last season. He need to just go be with his mama and not include no other girl in the foolishness. Ain't no way Matt is for real after losing a really good girl last season. He need to just go be with his mama and not include no other girl in the foolishness.#iloveamamasboy

Snarkin Spades @SnarkInSpades Matt is so uncomfortable with someone interrogating him when that’s what his mom does to everyone else. #ILoveAMamasBoy Matt is so uncomfortable with someone interrogating him when that’s what his mom does to everyone else. #ILoveAMamasBoy

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Now Matt don't look comfortable being questioned that's what you get for having your mama question Brittany in the first place and your lying through your teeth #iloveamamasboy Now Matt don't look comfortable being questioned that's what you get for having your mama question Brittany in the first place and your lying through your teeth #iloveamamasboy

LiveSimply,LoveSimply @LittleSylvania #iloveamamasboy Matt shut the F—- up! As much as your stupid mom put Brittany through. See if Matt is done, stick a fork through him. #iloveamamasboy Matt shut the F—- up! As much as your stupid mom put Brittany through. See if Matt is done, stick a fork through him.

Coco 💋👩🏾‍💻 @CocoLovesToRead Matt has some nerve being upset when his mom showed up at Britney’s job uninvited #iloveamamasboy Matt has some nerve being upset when his mom showed up at Britney’s job uninvited #iloveamamasboy

#iloveamamasboy -Brittany brought her "work mama" along to question Matt & he's NOT a happy camper. He referred to his mom as his "best friend". -Brittany brought her "work mama" along to question Matt & he's NOT a happy camper. He referred to his mom as his "best friend". 😐😐😐#iloveamamasboy

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

