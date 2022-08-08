"Matt is such a hypocrite": Why are fans condemning the I Love a Mama's Boy star in Episode 8? 

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Sunday night. This week, Matt found himself on the receiving end of hate from viewers because of how he reacted to being interrogated by Brittany's boss.
Episode 8 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled She's That Evil, featured Brittany retaliating towards Matt and ambushing him by inviting her boss to lunch. Matt who assumed that it would just be him and Brittany at lunch, wasn't happy to see her boss there. He was even more shocked when she started interrogating him about his mother's doings.
It didn't take long before he claimed that what they were doing was inappropriate. He also called Brittany out, saying that she was taking revenge on him for what his mother had done.
Matt gets defensive after Brittany's boss questions his intentions in I Love a Mama's Boy Episode 8
After Kelly paid a surprise visit to the dental clinic where Brittany worked and interrogated her, things were still left in the air between the couple. Matt started to distance himself from Brittany after his mother shared that there was something wrong about his girlfriend. She also claimed that the I Love a Mama's Boy star was rude to her during her visit.
However, when Brittany invited him for lunch, Matt decided to meet up with her and clear the air to see where they stand. Little did he know that he was about to get a taste of his mother's medicine. Brittany decided to bring her boss to lunch so that she could ask Matt some questions about his intentions, just like Kelly had done previously.
When Matt entered the restaurant and saw Vicky there, he was shocked. He was even more surprised when Vicky told him that she was going to interview him. Matt outright clapped back and told her that he didn't know that she was coming, and didn't appreciate it, and didn't understand why Brittany would do this to him.
Matt told Brittany that he was upset and didn't like the game she was playing. Vicky quickly retaliated, claiming that since his mother ambushed Brittany at her workplace, they decided to surprise him during lunch.
During his confessional, Matt shared that he quickly realized it was a planned attack. He went on to call his mother his best friend and a master interrogator of every girl he's been with. The I Love a Mama's Boy star added that Brittany's interrogation was different and that she was a "tit for tat kinda girl."
When they asked Matt if he had spoken to his mother about her arriving at Brittany's workplace unannounced, he said that he had just asked her about it. He also added that he wouldn't tell his mother to take a step back.
Matt continued to get defensive with every question that was asked and eventually got up and walked away from the table. He returned to his car and called up his mother to rant about what happened.
The I Love a Mama's Boy star went on to tell his mother that she was right about Brittany and revealed how he was ambushed with questions by her boss.
Fans slam Matt, claim that he was being a hypocrite in I Love a Mama's Boy
Fans who watched the episode called Matt a hypocrite because when his mother ambushed his girlfriend, he didn't see anything wrong with it, but felt attacked when the same was done to him. Some also called him a "clown" on Twitter:
I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.