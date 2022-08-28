What time will I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 11 air on TLC and what to expect when the show returns this week?

I Love a Mama's Boy is all set to return with yet another interesting episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 10 pm ET on TLC. The episode will follow the relationship of "spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed" men with their partners as they deal with their "overbearing" mothers.

This week's one-hour episode will focus on the souring relationship between Emily, Shekeb and Laila in the face of Laila constantly undermining Emily. Meanwhile, Leyna is at her wit's end when Ethan drops the bomb about their wedding guest list. Robert and Kristy are still dealing with Nancy's accusations, despite having done everything right.

The mother-son duo featured on this season of I Love a Mama's Boy include Ethan and Ester; Roberto and Nancy; Tre and Lorenda; and returning duo Matt and Kelly; and Shekeb and Laila. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out how the relationship pans out for the men.

What to expect from I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 11?

In the premiere episode of I Love a Mama's Boy, viewers witnessed Shekeb's mother Laila disapproving of his relationship with Emily and wanting him to get to know Yussra. Since then, this has been a troublesome state for the family. Last week at dinner, Emily got into an argument over the same with Laila and called her "controlling," before calling Yussa a "homewrecker."

This week, Emily confronted Laila and Shekeb about Yussra and all hell broke loose when she called Shekeb "mentally stupid," and threw tissues at Laila as she began to cry.

The synopsis of the episode titled I Don't Even Like Your Mom reads:

"Shekeb's last-ditch effort to bring Laila and Emily together goes south quickly; Robert vows to stay on Kristy's side moving forward; after another wedding tug of war, Leyna stands up to Esther and Ethan."

Meanwhile, Ethan revealed to his fiance Leyna that his mother Esther wants to shorten the wedding guest list. Leyna is furious at the decision as she believed it is her wedding and shouldn't be asked to sacrifice on anything. Leyna previously raised issues about Ethan flirting with his mother and hasn't confronted them about it yet. Will the upcoming episode be the time she takes action?

Roberto and Kristy have been dealing with the former's mother, Nancy, and her accusation that the couple's daughter doesn't look like her son. She even asked them to get a DNA test done. However, when they showed her the results, Nancy refused to believe the same. Since then, Roberto has left his mother's place along with his wife and children.

This week, however, he revealed that their argument with his mother felt more like a break-up. Viewers will have to wait and see who Roberto sides with on I Love a Mama's Boy.

Brittany confronted Matt about him cheating on her, and the duo got into a fight that led to Matt exiting the scene with his car. What is in store for them after this?

This season of I Love a Mama's Boy has brought its viewers even more complicated relationships to witness. With each passing episode, the show has only brought more drama and there is more to come this season. Will the mothers ruin their son's relationships or will the men stick with their partners?

Tune in to an all-new episode of I Love a Mama's Boy this Sunday on TLC.

