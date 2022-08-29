"I don’t blame Emily": Fans claim Shekeb and Laila are making the I Love a Mama's Boy star go crazy

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy returned for another dramatic episode on Sunday night.
After the intense confrontation that took place this week, things between Emily and Shekeb seem like they were done for good. Their relationship took a turn for the worse when Shekeb suggested that Emily and Laila live together. Later, Shekeb ended up claiming that Emily was acting "b*t***t crazy."
Fans who witnessed the entire ordeal claimed that Emily was not crazy, but that Shekeb and his mother, Laila, were the ones making her go crazy. One fan even took to Twitter to say, "I don't blame Emily for acting crazy!"
Episode 11 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled I Don't Even Like Your Mom, saw Shekeb try to fix the relationship between his mother and his girlfriend one last time. However, things didn't go according to his plan.
Shekeb shared that his relationship with Emily was getting worse by the day and hence he decided to take her out for a chance to work things out. While they were out, Shekeb told Emily that he understood where she came from and that his mother was also wrong to bring Yussra to dinner.
Emily told Shekeb that the only way things would calm down is if they got married. However, during his confessional, Shekeb shared that marriage was not the right thing to do, but it was set up for disaster instead.
Shekeb suggested that Emily and Laila live together in I Love a Mama's Boy
Later that night, the I Love a Mama's Boy star decided to take Emily to his mother's place. Shekeb shared that even though he didn't tell his mother that Emily was coming over, he had a plan that could put an end to all the drama. During his confessional, Shekeb said,
"This is my last ditch effort and I really want to make this plan work."
Laila was shocked to see Emily walk into her house. She outright asked her son what was going on and what he had on his mind. The I Love a Mama's Boy star told his mother that he had been thinking since the last time he was here and said:
"I miss seeing you. This is home to me. When I slept over here I thought a lot about life and future plans and the fact of the matter is you know Emily's been waiting for an approval from you. One day she wants to get married. I don't see myself starting over with someone else."
Continuing, Shekeb told his mother that he was happy where he was. He also said that his mother and girlfriend don't get along because they've barely spent time with each other. Hence, he came up with the idea that Emily, Shekeb and Laila live together.
Both Emily and Laila were shocked by his decision and Emily told Shekeb that it would not work out. She went on to add that she didn't want to live with Laila and that she didn't even like her. Meanwhile, Laila also stated that she had no room for Emily in her house.
This soon turned into a heated conversation between Laila and Emily. Things got so heated that Emily started hurling tissue papers at Laila's face before throwing stuff around the house. At one point, she growled at Laila, telling her that she didn't want to live with her.
Shekeb claimed that Emily was "b*t***t crazy" during his confessional. However, fans on social media claimed that the ones who made Emily crazy were Shekeb and his mum.
Fans criticize Shekeb claiming that they don't blame Emily in I Love a Mama's Boy:
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Emily needed to get rid of Shekeb and move on. Some also added that they didn't blame her for the way she reacted and others simply called Shekeb an "idiot."
I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.