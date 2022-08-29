"I don’t blame Emily": Fans claim Shekeb and Laila are making the I Love a Mama's Boy star go crazy

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy returned for another dramatic episode on Sunday night.

After the intense confrontation that took place this week, things between Emily and Shekeb seem like they were done for good. Their relationship took a turn for the worse when Shekeb suggested that Emily and Laila live together. Later, Shekeb ended up claiming that Emily was acting "b*t***t crazy."

Fans who witnessed the entire ordeal claimed that Emily was not crazy, but that Shekeb and his mother, Laila, were the ones making her go crazy. One fan even took to Twitter to say, "I don't blame Emily for acting crazy!"

Episode 11 of I Love a Mama's Boy, titled I Don't Even Like Your Mom, saw Shekeb try to fix the relationship between his mother and his girlfriend one last time. However, things didn't go according to his plan.

Shekeb shared that his relationship with Emily was getting worse by the day and hence he decided to take her out for a chance to work things out. While they were out, Shekeb told Emily that he understood where she came from and that his mother was also wrong to bring Yussra to dinner.

Emily told Shekeb that the only way things would calm down is if they got married. However, during his confessional, Shekeb shared that marriage was not the right thing to do, but it was set up for disaster instead.

Shekeb suggested that Emily and Laila live together in I Love a Mama's Boy

Later that night, the I Love a Mama's Boy star decided to take Emily to his mother's place. Shekeb shared that even though he didn't tell his mother that Emily was coming over, he had a plan that could put an end to all the drama. During his confessional, Shekeb said,

"This is my last ditch effort and I really want to make this plan work."

Laila was shocked to see Emily walk into her house. She outright asked her son what was going on and what he had on his mind. The I Love a Mama's Boy star told his mother that he had been thinking since the last time he was here and said:

"I miss seeing you. This is home to me. When I slept over here I thought a lot about life and future plans and the fact of the matter is you know Emily's been waiting for an approval from you. One day she wants to get married. I don't see myself starting over with someone else."

Continuing, Shekeb told his mother that he was happy where he was. He also said that his mother and girlfriend don't get along because they've barely spent time with each other. Hence, he came up with the idea that Emily, Shekeb and Laila live together.

Both Emily and Laila were shocked by his decision and Emily told Shekeb that it would not work out. She went on to add that she didn't want to live with Laila and that she didn't even like her. Meanwhile, Laila also stated that she had no room for Emily in her house.

This soon turned into a heated conversation between Laila and Emily. Things got so heated that Emily started hurling tissue papers at Laila's face before throwing stuff around the house. At one point, she growled at Laila, telling her that she didn't want to live with her.

Shekeb claimed that Emily was "b*t***t crazy" during his confessional. However, fans on social media claimed that the ones who made Emily crazy were Shekeb and his mum.

Fans criticize Shekeb claiming that they don't blame Emily in I Love a Mama's Boy:

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Emily needed to get rid of Shekeb and move on. Some also added that they didn't blame her for the way she reacted and others simply called Shekeb an "idiot."

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life For Shekeb to think it was the "greatest" idea they have his mother and fiance live together was stupid he made Emily look crazy towards Laila these two should have never got together after all this #iloveamamasboy For Shekeb to think it was the "greatest" idea they have his mother and fiance live together was stupid he made Emily look crazy towards Laila these two should have never got together after all this #iloveamamasboy

little lion @_caitlinjean_

#iloveamamasboy Shekeb- you are an idiot. Like I think Emily is batshit crazy but you are an idiot. Shekeb- you are an idiot. Like I think Emily is batshit crazy but you are an idiot.#iloveamamasboy

Joe Scavella @MrScavellz This is amazing, Emily has literally let Shekeb's mom Laila absolutely drive her crazy, get over this it's not going to work out when your man will never stand up for you. #ILoveAMamasBoy This is amazing, Emily has literally let Shekeb's mom Laila absolutely drive her crazy, get over this it's not going to work out when your man will never stand up for you. #ILoveAMamasBoy

Tracy Woodall @WoodallTracy Shekeb is crazy. He wants all 3 of them to live together? 🤣 #iloveamamasboy Shekeb is crazy. He wants all 3 of them to live together? 🤣#iloveamamasboy

Carolyn Rasmussen @CJaxmom #iloveamamasboy . Shekeb is an idiot. Emily should find a REAL man. His mom is batshit crazy. Why doesn’t her husband stop her? He must be a pansy like their son. What is wrong with the chick who went to dinner? She looks like she’s desperate. Should be embarrassed. Run Emily!! #iloveamamasboy. Shekeb is an idiot. Emily should find a REAL man. His mom is batshit crazy. Why doesn’t her husband stop her? He must be a pansy like their son. What is wrong with the chick who went to dinner? She looks like she’s desperate. Should be embarrassed. Run Emily!!

JuneBug06 @AJuneBug06 Shakeb should have stood up for Emily for the way his mother treats her. Laila is never going to give Emily a chance bc she is not her ethnicity. Emily is young and beautiful she should just move on from Shakeb & find a man that stands up for her. #iloveamamasboy Shakeb should have stood up for Emily for the way his mother treats her. Laila is never going to give Emily a chance bc she is not her ethnicity. Emily is young and beautiful she should just move on from Shakeb & find a man that stands up for her. #iloveamamasboy

Stephanie G @Steyvette65 Emily RUUUUNNNN don't walk away from Shekeb ASAP! YOU WILL NEVER BE # 1 BECAUSE HE CAN'T GET HIS SHREW OF A MOTHER TITTY OUT HIS MOUTH! AND WHERE TF IS HIS DAD? #iloveamamasboy Emily RUUUUNNNN don't walk away from Shekeb ASAP! YOU WILL NEVER BE # 1 BECAUSE HE CAN'T GET HIS SHREW OF A MOTHER TITTY OUT HIS MOUTH! AND WHERE TF IS HIS DAD?#iloveamamasboy

angel @angel68851142 The fact that shekeb orded emily a car than told her hes moving back in with his mom slammed the door in her face i hope that huge wake up call for her if it was me i change the locks and leave clothes at the door and block him go on about my life. #iloveamamasboy The fact that shekeb orded emily a car than told her hes moving back in with his mom slammed the door in her face i hope that huge wake up call for her if it was me i change the locks and leave clothes at the door and block him go on about my life.#iloveamamasboy

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

