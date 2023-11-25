She-Hulk actress made less than 0.5% of the $225 million budget

Marvel's TV show, called She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, premiered on Disney+ on August 18, 2022. It was Tatiana Maslany's first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Jennifer Walters. The series aired for nine episodes until October 13.

It mixed superhero action, legal drama, and humor in a unique way. Maslany's performance received much praise, and people started talking about her rumored salary of $50,000 per episode, which shed some light on how Marvel pays its actors and current trends in Hollywood.

As of August 2023, Marvel hasn't officially said if there's gonna be another season. But some people think it might be part of Phase Six, starting in late 2024. It's got fans pretty excited not knowing what's going to happen next in the MCU on TV.

How much did the She-Hulk budget cost?

According to a video from ComicBookCast2 on YouTube, Tatiana Maslany, who plays She-Hulk, apparently made around $50,000 per episode for the show, which adds up to just under $500,000 for the whole series. This puts her in the lower salary range compared to other Marvel actors' first appearances. It's worth mentioning that Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth earned $175,000 and $100,000, respectively, for their initial roles.

Variety dropped some major details about She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's budget, revealing that it's a whopping $225 million! Each episode of this Marvel series costs a cool $25 million, making it more expensive than other Marvel shows like Moon Knight and Secret Invasion. It's crazy to think that it even surpasses the budget of the 2012 Avengers movie, which was $220 million.

Although Maslany is making a good amount of money, it's possible that in the future she could make even more, potentially becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the MCU, just like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth did after their first movies.

How much did Tatiana Maslany get paid for She-Hulk?

According to Anime Independent, Tatiana Maslany only made around $50,000 per episode, which got people talking about fairness in the entertainment world. In comparison, Mark Ruffalo scored $600,000 for just three episodes in the Marvel universe.

Maslany's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) might lead to a salary increase, but the huge difference in earnings highlights ongoing worries about fair pay in the industry. The gap reignites discussions about actors getting their fair share, especially when they're the face of big franchises.

Why is She-Hulk so much smaller?

The size difference is evident (Image via IMDb)

She-Hulk, being shorter than her cousin The Incredible Hulk, is intentionally depicted that way in the story. This is because she got a smaller dose of gamma radiation through a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, resulting in a less dramatic transformation.

Besides the storyline, Kat Coiro, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's director, chatted with Deseret News about how they got inspired. She credits the strong bodies of successful female athletes instead of the typical bodybuilder look.

Tatiana Maslany, who's around 5'4", has quite a different build compared to the character's tall stature. They cleverly used a model/actor named Malia Arrayah (who's about 6'5¼") on set, and with the help of CGI, they flawlessly brought Marvel's green superhero to life, highlighting the amazing behind-the-scenes work.

The whole thing with Maslany's salary just shows that the industry needs to make some systemic changes. It's not right that actors playing superheroes aren't getting fair pay for their work.