Michelle Obama, who served as the first lady of the United States of America from 2009 to 2017, praised Billie Jean King for her tireless efforts to ensure equal pay between men and women at the US Open 50 years ago.

King rallied sponsors and pushed the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to facilitate equal prize money for the first time at the New York Major in 1973. In the same year, she beat her male counterpart Bobby Riggs in the Battle of the Sexes match and received $25,000 in prize money — the same amount that a man would get paid, marking a historic moment in the sport.

This year, the USTA is celebrating the 50th anniversary of equal prize money being implemented at the US Open. On Monday, August 28, Michelle Obama was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, where a small ceremony was held to mark the occasion.

In a speech she gave at the stadium, Michelle praised King for her efforts half a century ago and urged everyone to follow in her footsteps.

“Billie Jean King teaches us that when things lie in the balance, we all have a choice to make. We can either wait around and accept what we’re given. ... or we can make our own stand. We can use whatever platforms we have to speak out and fight to protect the progress we’ve made, and level the playing field for all of our daughters and their daughters,” she said. (via abcnews)

The 59-year-old further stated that equal pay was not about the money on offer but about respect and value.

“Let us remember, all of this is far bigger than a champion's paycheck. This is about how women are seen and valued in this world. We have seen how quickly progress like this can be taken away if we are not mindful and vigilant, if we do not keep remembering and advocating and organizing and speaking out and, yes, voting,” she added.

Billie Jean King: “While we celebrate today, our work is far from done”

Billie Jean King is a 12-time singles Grand Slam champion.

Since Billie Jean King's historic fight for equal pay in 1973, all Grand Slams have followed the US Open's path in paying men and women equally. However, it hasn't been implemented at all levels on the tennis calendar.

King got up onstage after Michelle Obama's tribute and reminded everyone that their fight hasn't been over yet.

“While we celebrate today, our work is far from done,” she told a packed crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She then repeated a quote from Coretta Scott King and said:

“Struggle is a never-ending process. Freedom is never really won. You earn it and you win it in every generation.”

Earlier this week, at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala, King said that she is looking forward to a future with more equality between the genders on the tennis tours.

“I'm inspired by every single player who has built on this vision that brought us together in 1973 and the players of today and tomorrow take the WTA into a future that continues to give women the opportunity to compete on a worldwide stage, be recognized and, most importantly, be paid equally,” she expressed.