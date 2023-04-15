When will She-Hulk return in MCU? Tatiana Maslany reveals what she knows

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced us to yet another powerful MCU character with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters. While the series got a middling reception from fans, the titular character still proved to be interesting. But like Moon Knight, her future is also shrouded in mystery as Marvel has not yet revealed where she will pop up next.

A second season hasn’t been announced for the Attorney at Law, and her appearance in any future movie or series isn’t confirmed yet. Not even Tatiana Maslany has a clear picture of her future in the MCU.

Tatiana Maslany talks about her future as She-Hulk

In a new interview with Gold Derby on YouTube, Maslany was asked about her return as Jennifer Walters. In response, she said:

"I truly have no idea and I feel like the internet knows more than I do. But I would love to. I'd love to see what... I'd love to put her—as we had so many other actors come to our show and tonally shift their character, put him or her in a totally different scenario, a different universe, which is so fun about the Marvel Universe is that... there's a Multiverse. I don't know if you're aware (laughing), but there is a Multiverse."

Maslany did have a few ideas about her return as she mentioned the kind of situation she wants to put Jen in. She continued:

"But it's like, yeah, putting her in a situation that is very unlikely. I think that would be super fun, just because the thing about She-Hulk to me is that she's so out of place and that out of placeness I think has a lot of—it's got legs."

It would be interesting to witness Jennifer Walters in highly unlikely situations where the audience doesn’t really expect to see her. The fact that she can break the fourth wall is an intriguing characteristic that Marvel could use in future crossover movies.

Every movie where She-Hulk could return

Sam Wilson and Jennifer Walters (Image via Marvel)

Deadpool 3 could use Jen’s fourth-wall-breaking ability that she has in common with Wade Wilson. But it’s unlikely that she will show up in Deadpool 3, as it is already stacked with characters and Jen does not have anything else in common with Wade.

However, there’s a higher chance of her making a cameo in Captain America: New World Order.

The upcoming Captain America movie has multiple Hulk-related characters showing up, as viewers will get to see Samuel Sterns, Betty Ross, and Thaddeus Ross together after 14 years. So, it’s also possible for Jennifer Walters to cameo in it and maybe set up a World War Hulk movie.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law poster and World War Hulk comic cover (Images via Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics)

World War Hulk has been rumored to be in development for a while as it has been suggested that Marvel will soon regain the complete rights to Hulk. Hence, Jennifer Walters could be a part of World War Hulk if it ends up happening.

If not the aforementioned projects, then we can expect She-Hulk to appear in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Avengers: Secret Wars, or both! After all, these two Avengers outings are supposed to be the biggest crossover events that Marvel has ever produced. So, Jennifer Walters will definitely be in one or both of them.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to release on May 2, 2025.

