She-Hulk episode 5 review: A light-hearted day in the office?

She-Hulk just touched its halfway mark with the latest episode, titled Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans. The surprisingly light episode saw little to no intensity as it hovered around a near-absurd copyright infringement case and Jennifer Walters' (played by Tatiana Maslany) quest for the perfect suit. The episode did not feature battles, adversities, or anything a "Hulk" would need to handle.

The fifth episode of She-Hulk was released on September 15, 2022, and marked the return of Titania (Jameela Jamil), who was more annoying than dangerous throughout the runtime. The entire episode was based on the legal battle between Titania and She-Hulk over the usage of the name "She-Hulk." This resulted in some hilarious outcomes.

Read on for a detailed review of the Marvel show's latest episode.

She-Hulk episode 5 review: A very different approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shows and films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have tried a variety of different approaches in a variety of different settings and environments. While other shows did deviate from the classic superhero narrative, it was sadly never enough of a deviation to become a whole new genre.

She-Hulk's exceptionally offbeat approach is slowly leading the show to cover these grounds of the unknown, and not in a menacing way. The show promised to be a legal drama with a superhero twist, but most fans surely did not expect the show to not use the superhero in this process. With the series halfway there, it is becoming clear that the latest Marvel show plans to outdo all that came before in terms of variation.

The fifth episode of the series would not feel like a superhero show at all, if not for the names of the Avengers thrown around all the time and for the protagonist, who happens to be giant and green. Such was the beautifully written episode that did not require Jennifer to even behave like a superhero for a moment in the half-hour runtime.

The case against Jennifer was both hilarious and engaging. It also brought out the evil nature of the "superpowered influencer," Titania. The ability of the character to annoy the audience is a nod to the great scriptwriting in the series. Much like 90s legal dramas, this episode dealt with a case, a crisis, and a solution, even if it meant Jennifer had to sacrifice some (actually a lot) of her respect.

The episode concluded with Jennifer finally getting her (superhero) suit, but not before the last scene introduced a fascinating cliffhanger. The show hinted at the arrival of Daredevil with the use of his helmet before the credits rolled. This was a clever way to bring some superhero spark back in the episode after it strayed far away from the source material.

With five more episodes to go, it is very unpredictable which direction the show may take, but it looks like the episodes in the future will be more superhero-oriented, especially with Daredevil ready to make an appearance.

Titania's chapter is also far from over. She has just lost a legal battle to She-Hulk, and will now look to cause an upset in some other way.

The fifth episode of She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.

Edited by Shreya Das