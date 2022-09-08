She-Hulk episode 4 review: Aware, absorbing, and hilarious drama

It would be unfair to say that She-Hulk isn't getting better with time. Starting with a surprising pace and fourth-wall-breaking first episode, the show has evolved into an informed commentary on many social subjects, even if subtly, while holding onto its dramedy roots amidst a chaotic environment.

If the third episode showed Jennifer Walters' (played by the brilliant Tatiana Maslany) professional side in full glory, this episode topped it with a dive into her personal life, insecurities, and of course, the superhero angle.

She-Hulk successfully blended multiple elements to create a very fulfilling episode with its fourth one. With the show about to reach its halfway mark in a week, there seems to be a lot to take away from the latest episode.

Read on for a detailed review of She-Hulk episode 4.

She-Hulk episode 4 review: A mix of various worlds with a tad of social commentary

Viewers will notice multiple new things in this episode. One such bold move was to dedicate a large part of the episode to Jenn's dating life. This odd choice was a crucial step in bringing some variation to the show. It aptly depicted the patriarchal side of dating and the problems of dating life after turning 30.

The show kickstarted the process with Jenn's encounter with the Wrecking Crew at the end of the third episode. After making some subtle commentary about the nature of the justice system and how women suffer from it, the fourth episode followed it up by exploring the dating life of the big green woman.

The episode explored how Jenn uploading pictures of her superhero self attracted many admirers. In a clever montage, the episode also explored the various characters that Jenn encountered, most of them bringing a comic touch to the show.

What took the spotlight in this episode was Wong (Benedict Wong) and his trouble with one Johnny Blaze (ring some bells?). Blaze was apparently a student of the mystic arts who was kicked out of the institution. Since then, he has tried to be a magician, often using the portal to hilarious and dangerous places. The second half of the episode focused on one such incident where Blaze unknowingly opened a portal to hell, inviting tiny demons that grow big.

This saw an all-out action scene from Wong and She-Hulk, with Jennifer behaving like the Hulk for a while. The episode concluded with a funny undertone and a lot of things to look forward to. It feels like the show is just gearing up to step into more dangerous and hooking territory in the coming weeks.

She-Hulk episode 4 suffered from occasionally poor CGI, and despite the superb acting and storyline, it was difficult to ignore the inconsistency completely. It may be nothing more than a distraction, but Marvel fans are not used to that. Apart from this, all other technical aspects were top-notch, leaving little room to complain.

She-Hulk still has six episodes remaining in the season, which may change the course of the show entirely. For now, it seems to be on the right track.

She-Hulk episode 4 is now streaming on Disney+.

