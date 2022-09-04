What time will She-Hulk Season 1 episode 4 air on Disney +? Here's what to expect when the Marvel show returns

The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, September 8, at 12 midnight PT and 3 am ET. Based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character She-Hulk, the show follows a lawyer, Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), specializing in cases involving superhumans.

She-Hulk's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

"Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk."

The cast of the series includes Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos and Josh Segarra as Augustus Pugliese, among others.

Popular Marvel characters Bruce Banner (aka Hulk) and Wong, played by Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong, respectively, also appear in the series.

What can be expected from episode 4 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

The fourth episode is directed by Kat Coiro and written by Melissa Hunter.

While details about the upcoming episode are under wraps as per Marvel's policies, it will be interesting to see if the action will return to the series with episode 4.

The third episode, titled The People vs Emil Blonsky, followed Jen Walters fight Blonsky aka Abomination's case and got him released from prison. It also saw Wong (from the universe of Doctor Strange) come and testify at Blonsky's hearing.

A new storyline emerged after Jen's colleague from the previous firm approached her new firm with a complaint against his ex-partner, a shape-shifting Elf from New Asgard.

With a steady stream of comedy and Jen's on and off play with the fourth wall, the third episode made for an interesting watch. The biggest surprise came in the form of singer and song-writer Megan Thee Stallion's appearance, who hired Jen as her new attorney.

However, the episode ended with a cliffhanger when Jen was attacked by a group of men armed with Asgardian weapons. What looked like another attempt at silencing the superhero lawyer for supporting Blonsky turned out to be an order from an undisclosed "boss" who wanted a shred of Jen's Hulk skin.

Episode 4 could reveal the identity of this "boss" in addition to paving the way for new crossovers with other films and series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Additional information about the show

It is the eighth television series in the MCU, with WandaVision being the first (2021). The shows tend to run parallel to the films in MCU and are extensions of characters already existing in Marvel Comics.

The trailer for the series was released on July 24. It began with Bruce Banner training Jennifer to get into the skin of being a superhero, but Jen is reluctant. Later, Banner accepted Jennifer's decision to return to law and not be a full-time superhero.

The series comprises nine episodes, with the first episode having premiered on August 18. While the inaugural episode was titled A Normal Amount of Rage, the second episode was titled Superhuman Law, which aired on August 25. The last episode will premiere on October 13.

Marvel executive Kevin Feige also confirmed that the superhero will move on to the big screen alongside Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

Catch the fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ on September 8 at 12 midnight PT.

