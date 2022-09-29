She-Hulk episode 7 review: Is the show finally gaining momentum?

The seventh episode of She-Hulk premiered on September 29, bringing the popular show very close to its end. The nine-episode series promised to be a sitcom-styled superhero show, which would mimic the vibe of 90s legal dramas. It would be wrong to say that the show did not live up to its expectations, but with the series so close to being over, there are certainly questions arising about any real crises.

After the ending of the previous episode, fans were expecting things to go in a darker direction. Though this episode does help the story liven up a bit more, the lack of any real threat is becoming stagnant in a way.

While the seventh episode explored the more human side of She-Hulk and Jen, it failed to explore the "Hulk-side." All in all, this was an episode that helped the show gain some momentum, but it was not enough in the grand scheme of things.

siszi 💫🦥 @siisizze

Hearing Jen open up to the group broke me heart 🥺 #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SHEHULK

SpoilerHearing Jen open up to the group broke me heart 🥺 Spoiler...Hearing Jen open up to the group broke me heart 🥺💔 #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SHEHULK https://t.co/G7w3vqWzd5

Read on for a detailed review of She-Hulk episode 7.

She-Hulk episode 7 review: Is it too late to make things super interesting?

As promised, the entire season of She-Hulk has verged on a sitcom base. But being a Marvel production that introduces a pivotal character for the future of the cinematic universe, fans expected a little more firepower from the show, with many of them calling the previous episode "boring" and "unnecessary". However, this particular episode is not in that category.

Starting out with Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) newly developing love life almost in rom-com fashion, the episode soon delves into Jen's new flame mysteriously ghosting her. This leads She-Hulk to not function at her one hundred percent. The plot is soon lifted significantly as Jen ends up in Emile Blonsky's (played by Tim Roth) retreat.

With several colorful new figures in the form of odd superheroes and an eternally charming Tim Roth in the shoes of the reformed Abomination, the majority of this episode turns out to be very interesting. From a few comic scenarios to Jen's self-discovery, the core of the episode deals with some important factors that would affect the rest of the story.

hodor @cIickermiIk the group willing to hurt josh for jen was so wholesome and valid i would hurt him too #SheHulk the group willing to hurt josh for jen was so wholesome and valid i would hurt him too #SheHulk https://t.co/NIid5TvOlh

Maslany's Jen is hardly the lovable superhero that Marvel fans are used to. This is what makes the character special. This episode further sees her embrace her flaws and become a more multi-dimensional character. The seventh episode of the show may have lacked the urgency but it would still satisfy fans for its more wholesome approach.

The ending of the episode revealed something sinister. Jen's lover, who ghosted her, actually took her blood sample and copied the data from her phone. This was a big step towards thickening the plot to some extent. With only two episodes left, the expectation from She-Hulk will be huge in the coming weeks.

In any case, the final two episodes will have to show more about this organization who wants to terminate Jen's alter-ego and the motivation behind it. As the show is really low on time, the next episode should be a defining factor. If the next episode takes a comical route like this one, there would be no way to salvage the series.

The seventh episode of She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.

