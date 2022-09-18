She-Hulk episode 6 air time and release date on Disney Plus

The sixth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Disney+ on Thursday, September 22, at midnight PT and 3 am ET. Based on Marvel Comics featuring the character She-Hulk, the show follows a lawyer, Jennifer Walters (aka She-Hulk), specializing in cases involving superhumans.

The show's synopsis, according to IMDb, reads:

Jennifer Walters navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk.

The cast of the series includes Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos and Josh Segarra as Augustus Pugliese, among others. New actors continue to join the series with almost every episode.

Popular Marvel characters Bruce Banner (aka Hulk) and Wong, played by Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong respectively, also appear in the series. Charlie Cox is set to appear in the series as well, reprising his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil from the Marvel universe after his debut in episode 5.

What can be expected from episode 6 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

While details around the sixth episode, including its title, are under wraps, it is written and directed by Kara Brown and Anu Valia, respectively.

Episode 5, titled Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans, was a conglomeration of multiple individual storylines that could pick up from the upcoming episode.

To begin with, Titania has filed a lawsuit against Jen Walters for having trademarked the name She-Hulk. Jameela Jamil's character returned to the show in the fifth episode as the decked-up antagonist, who is in a legal battle with the superhero over the name "She-Hulk."

However, Titania's return was as swift as her exit since she lost the lawsuit, with Walters officially taking up not only a superhero name but also a superhero costume. It remains to be seen if the costume will be put to use at all due to the dearth of action scenes in the show.

The sixth episode could thus, explore more of Daredevil's participation, if any, since he also belongs to the legal world. It could also establish whether or not Titania will just remain a prop throughout the series who will waltz in and out whenever the makers realize that the show needs to induce action scenes as well.

An interesting factor about the show is also its focus on the dual life that superheroes lead, and its impact on their social life. With Walters trying to work on her dating life, it remains to be seen if anybody likes her without the superhero get-up.

Additional information about She-Hulk

It is the eighth series in the MCU, with WandaVision being the first, which released in 2021. The Marvel shows tend to run parallel to the films in MCU and are extensions of characters that already exist in the Comics.

The trailer for the series was released on July 24. It began with Bruce Banner training Jennifer to get into the skin of a superhero, but her being reluctant. Later, Banner accepted Jennifer's decision to return to law and not be a full-time superhero.

The series comprises nine episodes, with the first episode having premiered on August 18. The finale episode will release on October 13.

Marvel executive Kevin Feige also confirmed that the superhero will move on to the big screen alongside the popular Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

