She-Hulk Season 1: 5 spoilers from the finale

The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered on October 14, 2022, and, much to the shock of the fans, another offbeat episode shook the entire superhero troupe. It was especially perplexing as the build-up to the finale was much like any other show or film from MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Though the show is no stranger to offbeat developments, as showcased in the eight episodes that preceded the finale, it was still odd to see a finale break all conventions of the superhero genre. Needless to say, the finale was also filled with revelations, some of which have the potential to directly affect the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with all the shows and films connected through a shared universe.

In case you have missed a couple of details of the show and want to quickly catch up to all the latest occurrences in the MCU and She-Hulk, here is a list of five big spoilers from the final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Five spoilers from the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale

1) Todd is the HulkKing

The previous few episodes built hype around the figure of HulkKing, a netizen who rallied people against She-Hulk, claiming that Jennifer (played by Tatiana Maslany) did not deserve her powers.

In the final episode, it was revealed that this figure was none other than the familiar Todd (Jon Bass). He also injected himself with Jen's blood to turn into Hulk.

2) Different Hulk universes merged in the finale

Another significant event in the finale was the sudden merging of different Hulk universes. As Todd turned into a Hulk, the OG Hulk (played by Mark Ruffalo) appeared and started fighting Abomination (Tim Roth). Titania (Jameela Jamil) also appeared rather suddenly. This ended with She-Hulk exiting the screen.

3) Jennifer wrote her own ending

In one of the most creative Marvel sequences ever, Jennifer exited her show, confronted the writers of the show, and in the process, broke the fourth wall. She went to talk to the AI-driven KEVIN to make him change how her show ends.

4) Abomination got arrested again and rescued

Tim Roth's Abomination was one of the most compelling characters in the show. After Jennifer made his parole happen, he was banned from turning into Abomination again. He did transform into the Abomination in the finale and was sent back to prison.

In the post-credit scene, Wong (Benedict Wong) rescues Abomination from his cell and takes him to Kamar-Taj.

5) Hulk has a son

The biggest revelation, and the most important for the MCU, was that the Hulk/ Bruce Banner now has a son called Skaar. There was no explanation of how or when he was born, but it was evident that this would have significant repercussions in the universe's future, especially with so many films and shows from the next phase coming in the next two years.

All the episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+. Don't miss the series out if you are a fan of superhero flicks and are looking for something fresh in the genre.

