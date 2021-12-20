"She was just always super talented": Revisiting Jake Paul and Olivia Rodrigo's show on Disney as former praises singer 

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has only good things to say about former co-star Olivia Rodrigo. The latter has also praised the professional boxer in the past. Rodrigo came forward saying that Paul had encouraged her to pursue her singing career years ago.

Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul worked together on Disney’s Bizaardvark. While the former played Paige, Paul took up the role of Dirk.

The two sensations were together on the show until Jake Paul was let go in 2017. Though they have reportedly not spoken since, the two are fans of each other.

What did Jake Paul say about Olivia Rodrigo?

The 24-year-old boxer has acquired over 18 million followers on Instagram. He also claims to be “Olivia Rodrigo’s #1 fan!” according to his bio.

Jake Paul congratulated the singer when her song “Driver’s License’ topped the charts. He had also shared a video of himself dancing to Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.”

While speaking about the young star in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jake Paul said:

“I would be in my dressing room and she would be in hers, and I would just hear her singing from down the hall, playing the piano, and she was just always super talented, super-nice.”

He continued:

“She was an amazing actor, everyone on that set and that show was super talented.”

Olivia Rodrigo has since been nominated for several awards at the Grammys. She is now competing for Album of the Year and Best New Artist among other categories.

Jake Paul has flourished in his career in boxing as well. He won over Tyron Woodley recently and is now celebrating his success.

What was Disney's Bizaardvark about?

The Olivia Rodrigo and Jake Paul-starrer Disney show, Bizaardvark, premiered in 2016 and gained steady viewership throughout its run. The series, which ran for three seasons, tackled teen interest in vlogging culture.

The show revolved around Paige and Frankie's (played by Madison Hu) friendship. It was best known for its upbeat songs and quirky music videos.

